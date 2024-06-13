A refreshing start to the season is underway at Pitti Uomo

“Summery, sunny and refreshing,” is how trade show organiser Pitti Immagine describes its 'Pitti Lemon' concept for the 106th edition of Pitti Uomo. How wonderful would it be to start the new season carefree and with a touch of vacation vibes?

At least the menswear trade show conveys this fresh and cheerful mood, which is as good for the industry as a lemon ice cream on a hot summer day. On the first day of the trade fair, Pitti Uomo already has a plan full of presentations and shows with international flair. And the stands at the Fortezza da Basso venue are also well attended.

International flair and a full programme

Among the participants are the young talents of “China Wave”, a concept in cooperation with the Chinese fashion trade fair China International Fashion Fair (CHIC); the womenswear label Plan C, which is presenting menswear for the first time in the form of a summer capsule; and the British designer Paul Smith, who celebrated his comeback earlier this week.

Akin to one of the many Florentine ice cream parlors, visitors are offered a wide selection over the four days of the trade fair. But the cherry on top of the Pitti sundae will followed Wednesday evening, when this year's guest designer Marine Serre presented her SS25 collection at the Villa di Maiano.

Plan C with camping vibes for first menswear capsule Photo: Ole Spötter / FashionUnited

Paul Smith presents his new collection and collaboration with Lee Photo: Ole Spötter /FashionUnited

“You can feel the fashion and there are so many good companies here,” enthuses CHIC president Chen Dapeng. “Pitti Uomo is the leading trade fair in the world for menswear.”

This mood can also be felt among the brands. David Thörewik is in a positive mood. The Eton CEO is pleased that the Swedish shirt specialist is back at the trade fair after five years: “It was a great start and the atmosphere is great. Everyone seems to be very excited and so are we.”

Philippe Celeny, sales director at Digel AG, is also enthusiastic about the international line-up and the “fantastic customers”. The German clothing supplier has already registered 170 buyers on the first day of the trade fair.