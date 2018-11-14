A visual feast at CNR Fashionist Istanbul: Catwalk shows!

CNR Fashionist Show to be held in Istanbul, the capital of fashion, culture, and economy, will host fashion shows organized by the leading evening gowns, wedding dresses, and suits brands.

The fashion shows of the designers who shape the fashion world will surely turn into spectacular visual shows. The models will impress with their catwalk style while presenting the latest styles and trends of the next season.

This show will provide enjoyable moments by giving you joy, glory, and splendor while creating a commercial atmosphere to establish new business connections.

CNR Fashionist will be organized at CNR Expo Yeşilköy which hosts the world's most prestigious trade fairs, between 4-6 December 2018.

The organization offers free accommodation to visiting buyers.