Bangladesh Denim Expo to focus on industry networks

The denim market is still booming and in view of the fact that 70 percent of the world's denim production is happening in Asia, countries such as Bangladesh are becoming increasingly important. At present, there are 26 denim factories and the country is the second-largest denim supplier for the EU (third-largest for the US) and imported jeans worth almost 933 million euros in 2015.

After safety and community in 2015 and sustainability in 2016, this year's edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo (BDE) focuses on denim networks. The sixth edition of BDE will take place from 17th to 18th May at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

While there were 3,000 visitors and 50 exhibitors from 14 countries in November 2014 , BDE 2016 attracted more than 5000 visitors from over 46 countries worldwide, representing more than 1000 companies. They met 54 exhibitors from 15 countries who presented the latest products, trends and innovations of the denim industry.

Bangladesh Denim Expo grows exponentially

"The expo has become a much awaited event in the international denim calendar. That's why we are also trying to expand the scale of the expo on par with the expectations," explained BDE CEO Md. Mostafiz Uddin.

As in previous years, the "Sustainable Apparel Forum" will facilitate the successful exchange of knowledge on the first day of the event to make it easier for factories and individuals to implement sustainability. The WGSN workshops will also take place on May 17th.

The expo's second day is dedicated to the seminar program. In the morning, "From Ideas to Technology" is about discovering a new age for garment finishing while in the afternoon, everything revolves around the denim trends for autumn/winter 2018-19. There are also special events such as the Tonello Denim Gallery, a trend zone area for information exchange and virtual reality tours of a denim mill, jeans factory and laundry, not to forget the retro selfie booth.