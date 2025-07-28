Between resilience and creativity: A ‘Walk in the Park’ with CIFF director Sofie Dolva

With the theme "Walk in the Park," the 65th edition of Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) sends a conscious signal that the industry can "adapt and evolve even in difficult times," explains Sofie Dolva. For the director, a focus on more mindful and timeless fashion takes center stage.

Around 1,200 exhibitors and 18,300 visitors utilized the platform in Copenhagen in January, representing a slight increase compared to CIFF 63 – a testament to the trade show's continued relevance as a Nordic business and inspiration hub.

For the 65th edition, CIFF is taking a trip for a ‘Walk in the Park’. What's behind the concept?

“Walk in the Park” reflects a desire to reconnect with simplicity, nature, and timeless style. After years of turbulence in the industry, we wanted to create a space that feels grounded, uplifting, and relevant.

The concept is both literal and symbolic; a slower, more mindful approach to fashion and business, where people can discover brands in a fresh, welcoming setting. It’s about creating moments of inspiration while reconnecting with the core values of creativity and community.

What's your perfect look for a walk in the park?

Personally, it would be something relaxed but well-crafted. Clean tailoring mixed with natural materials, comfortable footwear, and perhaps a small pop of colour or detail that brings personality. Something that balances functionality with effortless elegance - the same balance we aim for at CIFF.

The poppy flower appears in this edition as a symbol of ‘resilience, rebellion and renewal’. What does this mean for you as a trade fair organiser at a time when global consumer sentiment is subdued?

It resonates deeply with us. The poppy represents an important message: that the industry can adapt and evolve even in challenging times. As trade fair organisers, we see ourselves as facilitators of this renewal, providing a space where resilience is celebrated and creativity thrives. CIFF is not just about commercial transactions; it’s about fostering optimism and momentum in an industry that is constantly reinventing itself.

How do you assess the situation in the Danish fashion industry?

Danish fashion remains remarkably strong and innovative. Even with economic pressures, Danish brands continue to lead when it comes to sustainability, craftsmanship, and modern design. There’s also a refreshing openness to collaboration and cross-industry innovation. We’re seeing brands sharpen their storytelling, become more agile, and stay close to their communities. It’s all factors that help sustain the industry through tougher periods.

Have you noticed any changes in the consumer behaviour of the Danes?

Definitely. Danish consumers are becoming even more selective. There’s a clear move towards fewer, better products with long-lasting value. We also see a growing appetite for transparency and authenticity.

How are brands responding to this?

Brands are responding with stronger emphasis on responsible production, timeless design, and direct engagement with customers. The shift is less about constant newness and more about purpose-driven collections.

To what extent does the overall economic situation also have an impact on the trade fair?

Of course, macroeconomic conditions always have some impact. However, we’ve also seen that during challenging times, the need for quality industry gatherings like CIFF actually increases. Brands want to meet buyers directly, reinforce relationships, and explore new opportunities. While there is more caution around budgets, we’ve seen steady interest and positive engagement around CIFF because we focus on curating value.

Do exhibitors share their concerns with you?

We have open, ongoing dialogue with our exhibitors.

What topics will be addressed?

Naturally, cost efficiency is top of mind for many right now, which we fully understand. That’s why we’re constantly reviewing our offerings, making adjustments where we can, and ensuring that brands feel they get strong value from participating. The goal is always to balance affordability with creating an impactful, high-quality experience.

What changes are you making for this edition?

This edition focuses even more on curation, with refined sections and storytelling. We’re enhancing the flow of the show, integrating fashion, lifestyle, and emerging talent more seamlessly. We’ve also evolved our special activations, including more intimate talks, networking sessions, and curated spaces that promote both business and creative exchange. The overall experience will feel more cohesive and inspiring.

In January, “Home and Living” brands were also presented as part of the Neudeutsch concept. Will this segment also be part of the trade fair without the showcase?

Yes, the Home & Living segment remains an important part of CIFF, but it will be more organically integrated into the show rather than showcased separately. We believe fashion, design, and lifestyle increasingly overlap, and we want to reflect that in the visitor journey. Buyers are looking for holistic concepts, and this integration supports that.

For the first time, you are also the patron of the Copenhagen Fashion Week's NewTalent programme, which supports up-and-coming brands beyond the duration of the fair. Tell us more about the long-term support programme.

Our involvement with NewTalent is part of a broader commitment to nurturing the next generation of designers. We’re not just providing a platform during CIFF but also supporting these brands year-round through mentorship, international exposure, and business development opportunities. The goal is to help emerging brands build sustainable businesses with global potential.

This step brings the trade fair and the fashion week even closer together. Might CIFF also consider organising its own fashion shows and presentations in the future?

We see CIFF’s strength in creating immersive brand experiences, not replicating fashion week shows. That said, we are expanding creative activations, pop-up presentations, and curated storytelling formats. We’re always open to evolving the format, but our primary focus remains creating a powerful B2B platform that complements, rather than competes with, Copenhagen Fashion Week.

With Diesel as a special guest, a major Italian brand is in the spotlight this time. Which exhibitor countries have seen growth?

We’ve seen encouraging growth from Italy, France, and Germany in particular. There’s also been renewed interest from the UK and exciting momentum from Scandinavian brands, including emerging Nordic designers. The international scope is expanding again, which reflects growing confidence in CIFF as a key hub for Northern Europe.

Is this also reflected in the visitor numbers from last season?

Yes, we had strong international attendance last season, with more buyers returning from across Europe and beyond. The combination of CIFF and Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to attract high-quality visitors who are looking for both commercial opportunities and creative inspiration.

CIFF 63 Buyers by Region: Nordics: 58.6 percent

58.6 percent Germany, Austria, Switzerland: 17.5 percent

17.5 percent Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg: 4.9 percent

4.9 percent Southern Europe: 4.5 percent

4.5 percent UK and Ireland: 4.9 percent

4.9 percent USA, Canada: 1.2 percent

1.2 percent Asia: 1.4 percent

Part of the renewal is also the relaunch of the Kids concept. What is changing for the children's fashion segment?

The kids’ segment is being refreshed with a sharper focus on quality, sustainability, and lifestyle integration. We are moving away from traditional segmentation and instead presenting kids’ fashion alongside other relevant lifestyle categories, making it more accessible to a broader range of buyers. The aim is to modernize the category, highlight standout brands, and ensure it’s fully integrated into the overall CIFF experience.