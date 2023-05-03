CIFF and Revolver announce first combined show for August
Fashion trade shows Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) and Revolver have confirmed that they are consolidating and streamlining operations under one roof under a new vision of 'One Copenhagen'.
The move follows CIFF’s acquisition of Revolver earlier this year and will see both tradeshows coming together at the Bella Center Copenhagen from August 9 to 11 under the directorship of CIFF director Sofie Dolva.
The combined CIFF x Revolver showcase will blend CIFF’s longevity, as the longest-running show in Scandinavia, with the fresh approach of Revolver “to craft a new and optimised trade show experience”.
Dolva said in a statement: “Together we can bring the very best of Danish, Scandinavian, and International fashion to the forefront, creating a more cohesive and valuable fair experience and brands and buyers alike.
“CIFF x Revolver challenges the trade show concept to meet the demands of tomorrow and provide optimal conditions for brands to trade, evolve, and shine in an impactful international context.”
CIFF x Revolver will present a “full spectrum contemporary show,” featuring more than 800 fashion and beauty brands, from emerging to established, domestic and international, across menswear, womenswear, lifestyle, and beauty.
Dolva added: “It’s all part of our overarching focus on nurturing a powerful fashion, lifestyle, and beauty community with a holistic approach. We want to inspire the industry at large by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, of media opportunities, of trade prospects - all wrapped up in a one-stop organisation and destination allowing industry to make most of their time in Copenhagen.”