CIFF announces strategic partnership with Paraiso Miami Swim Week

Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF) has announced a new long-term collaboration with Paraiso Miami Swim Week to “connect the worlds of fashion, resort wear, wellness, and contemporary lifestyle across Copenhagen and Miami”.

Announced at the 22nd edition of Paraiso Miami Swim Week, which took place from May 27 to 31, the strategic partnership will officially launch at CIFF 67 this August in Copenhagen, where Miami Swim Week will host a dedicated showcase highlighting selected brands from its international portfolio, including Miami-based resort wear label Sigal.

The move will see CIFF soft-launching a new category focused on resort and swimwear brands, as part of its expanding strategic focus on activewear, wellness, and lifestyle.

Sofie Dolva, director of CIFF, said in a statement: “We have long explored the right framework for a partnership between CIFF and Paraiso Miami Swim Week, and now the timing and vision feel perfectly aligned.

“Fashion today extends far beyond clothing, intersecting with lifestyle, wellness, travel, and community. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to engage new international audiences, strengthen our focus on these evolving categories, and create a platform that moves beyond the traditional fashion week format.”

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, the co-founder of Paraiso Miami Swim Week, added: “This partnership represents a natural evolution for Paraiso Miami Swim Week as we continue expanding the global conversation around resort wear and the cultural influence of destination-driven fashion.

“CIFF brings a highly respected international platform with a forward-thinking perspective on fashion and business, and together we have an opportunity to create meaningful cross-market visibility for brands operating at the intersection of fashion, travel, and contemporary lifestyle.”