CIFF Kids 2.0: New approach for children’s fashion trade fair in Copenhagen

Danish children's fashion trade fair CIFF Kids is preparing for a fresh start. The trade fair will take place from August 5 to 7, 2025, at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, at the same time as CIFF and Copenhagen Fashion Week. This time, it will have a completely new set-up: CIFF Kids 2.0.

With this new edition, the organisation wants to respond to the changing market. “CIFF Kids 2.0 is an energetic and business-like platform, developed in close dialogue with the industry,” said CIFF director, Sofie Dolva.

The focus is on simplicity, efficiency and commercial relevance. Under the motto Plug & Play, brands can now simply arrive with their collection—everything from clothes rails to visuals and power points is arranged by the trade fair organisation.

CIFF Kids will also have a permanent place within CIFF itself, as a ‘trade fair-in-the-trade fair’ on the balcony of hall F. This new set-up should create a unique and playful universe, in keeping with the rhythm and creativity of the children's fashion sector.

Martin Uhre, export manager of Brands4Kids (which includes brands such as En Fant, Minymo and Huttelihut), sees potential in the new format. “We believe in personal contact with our customers. It gives buyers a better picture of the product and the quality. CIFF Kids is increasingly developing into a real order trade fair, and that is exactly what the market needs.”