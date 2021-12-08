Copenhagen Fashion Week announces AW22 line-up

Copenhagen Fashion Week has announced that 35 brands, including rising talents like A. Roege Hove and (Di)vision, will showcase alongside internationally renowned Nordic brands including Ganni, Stine Goya, Holzweiler, Saks Potts and Marimekko for autumn/winter 2022.

The AW22 edition, set to take place from February 1-4, 2022, will also see the return of Martin Asbjørn and Wood Wood and introduce emerging designer Jade Cropper, who won this season’s Talent Slot and will present for the first time as part of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Cecilia Thorsmark, chief executive at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “As we continue to focus on the responsibility of our industry to incubate and strengthen the future of Nordic fashion, we are excited to welcome Jade Cropper as this season’s Talent and take the opportunity to introduce her exceptional vision to our international audience.”

The event will also place sustainability at the forefront with the third season of the Zalando Sustainability Award. Finalists Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen, Fassbender, and Tomorrow Denim will all present their collections in the official Zalando venue, with the winner to be announced during the AW22 edition.

Image: Copenhagen Fashion Week

In addition, Copenhagen Fashion Week will also highlight menswear with collections from Schnaydermans and (Di)vision, alongside established names including Henrik Vibskov, Soulland, Wood Wood, Martin Asbjørn, and Samsøe Samsøe will present both womenswear and menswear.

While in previous season’s Copenhagen Fashion Week has been a hybrid affair for AW22, organisers said that the “vast majority” of brands on the schedule are planning to showcase physically. There will also be live streams of all showcases available to watch via Copenhagenfashionweek.com or through its YouTube Channel.

Other brands named on the AW22 line-up include Baum und Pferdgarten, By Malene Birger, Day Birger Et Mikkelsen, Designers Nest, Gestuz, Helmstedt, Hope, Kerne.Milk, Lovechild1979, Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Munthe, Rabens Saloner, Remain, Rotate, Selam Fessahaye, Skall Studio, Soeren Le Schmidt and The Garment.