Copenhagen Fashion Week announces spring/summer 2025 lineup

Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW) has confirmed that 46 brands and institutions will make up the spring/summer 2025 event, which takes place from August 5 to 9.

Brands on the schedule include returning brands such as A. Roege Hove, (Di)vision, Jade Cropper, Latimmier, Stine Goya, Rabens Saloner, Remain, and Sak Potts, alongside emerging designers Sinéad O'Dwyer, Alectra Rothschild / Masculina, Stamm and Rolf Ekroth.

All brands on the CPHFW schedule have been approved by the official Show and Presentation Committee and Sustainability Committee, selected from both fashion design criteria and a full value chain perspective, as they have been screened against Copenhagen Fashion Week’s 18 Minimum Standards.

For the first time, CPHFW will also be incorporating catwalk shows and presentations as two formats on the official four-day schedule. The move it states will allow “for a more expressive offering towards formats, partaking brands and reflect the evolving creative landscape of the Nordic fashion industry and enunciate Copenhagen Fashion Week's position as one of the leading fashion weeks globally”.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “Against a relentless economic, political and environmental climate that has not failed to throw continuous obstacles into the face of this industry, we have never been so proud to represent so many tenacious, driven and purposeful brands this season.

“With a host of new faces, a welcome return of many beloved ones, a celebration of Nordic and a spotlight on our international friends, this season will prove why Copenhagen Fashion Week continues to grow not only as an organisation and a global activation but as a way of thinking and state of mind.”

Sinéad O'Dwyer to present at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Sinéad O'Dwyer SS23 Collection Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

London-based Irish designer Sinéad O'Dwyer will make her debut at the SS25 event after she was named the winner of the Zalando Visionary Award 2024 this week.

The award celebrates “the makers of the future,” by placing a spotlight on designers and brands with a visionary approach to creating positive social impact, driving innovation and creativity within the fashion industry and beyond. O'Dwyer was recognised by the award jury for her innovative, joyful, and avant-garde creations that redefine the boundaries of fashion through the exploration of identity, body positivity and self-expression.

Following in the footsteps of London-based fashion label Paolina Russo, founded in 2021 by Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard, which won in 2023, Sinéad O'Dwyer receives 50,000 euros and additional support from Zalando for the show production to present her SS25 collection.

Commenting on her win, Sinéad O’Dwyer said in a statement: "Winning the Zalando Visionary Award is such an honour and extremely meaningful for the business, especially in this precarious time for independent brands. It gives us the support to continue our mission, further building on the work we have been doing to bring a more expansive and equitable vision of beauty to the world.

“Bodily diversity is our inspiration and driving force and we believe that designing inclusively is the only way to create ethical, sustainable, functional and modern clothing. We cannot wait to come to Copenhagen Fashion Week and share this work with a new platform and audience."

AW24 Copenhagen Fashion Week - Stamm Credits: Copenhagen Fashion Week by James Cochrane

CPHFW NewTalent scheme to showcase four brands

For SS25, CPHFW NewTalent will include four brands: continuing from last season are Rolf Ekroth, Stamm and Alectra Rothschild / Masculina, with Berner Kühl joining the scheme.

Brands part of CPHFW NewTalent receive support for three consecutive seasons through monetary support, mentorships, partnership offerings, professional advisors, onboarding to the official Copenhagen Fashion Week show and presentation schedule, event participation, showroom activations, alumni network, and extensive PR through Copenhagen Fashion Week’s international community and channels. Subsequently, each designer will graduate on to the alumni scheme.

Thorsmark added: " CPHFW NewTalent is a vital pillar for Copenhagen Fashion Week, supporting key Nordic visionary talent at a critical juncture in their growth. CPHFW NewTalent aims to support these directional new voices across mentoring, showcasing and financial support: a three-tiered structure to guide their own evolution from flourishing creatives into reputable businesses."

In addition, the CPHFW NewTalent ‘One to Watch’ for SS25, which spotlights a designer or brand with an exceptional creative vision and offers a free slot on the official schedule, will feature Bonnetje, Sól Hansdóttir and Stem, who will all hold presentations.