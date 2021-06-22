Copenhagen Fashion Week to host 29 physical activations

Copenhagen Fashion Week has confirmed that it will host 29 physical activations as part of its official spring/summer 2022 season in August.

Organisers said that 38 brands will be showcasing on the official schedule this season, with 13 opting for fully digital presentations, four of which will have physical premieres, as well as 25 physical shows in Copenhagen, alongside a curated list of events, talks and live Q&A’s.

Copenhagen Fashion Week running from August 10-13 will feature a range of formats from catwalk to presentation to showcase premiere, kicking off with a physical show from Danish brand (Di)vision, which highlights sustainable fashion through reconstructing, upcycling, and cut-and-sew production.

Commenting on opening the event, Simon Wick, co-founder of (Di)vision, said in a statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to open Copenhagen Fashion this year. As a young brand who are trying to put a new view on a traditional industry set in it’s old ways, it means the world to us that Copenhagen Fashion Week has given us the chance to open the official schedule.

“We can’t wait to show our SS22 collection, which will consists both of reconstructed up-cycled unique pieces and pieces made from deadstock fabrics.”

Designer Henrik Vibskov will close Copenhagen Fashion Week on August 12 at 8pm with a catwalk presentation.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive officer at Copenhagen Fashion Week, added: “We are very excited to announce the release of our schedule celebrating such an invigorating cross-section of creatives and fashion houses, showcasing back in the city we all know and love.

“The show schedule of SS22 only further reiterates the impact Copenhagen Fashion Week can have in praising the talent the Nordics has to offer.”

Other brands on the official spring/summer 2022 schedule include Ganni, Gestuz, Brøgger, Lovechild 1979, By Malene Birger, Baum und Pferdgarten, Remain, and Holzweiler, alongside new talent Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard and this season’s designated talent slot, A. Roege Hove.

There will also be menswear brands Schnayderman’s and Berner Kühl, as well as established names such as Henrik Vibskov, Soulland and Samsøe Samsøe, who will present both womenswear and menswear.