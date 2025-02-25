Coterie New York ongoing evolution under vice president, Purvi Kanji

With buyers and retailers on the hunt for newness and novelty in what can only be described as uncertain times, how has Coterie New York managed to evolve with the times and deliver freshness from its exhibitors to its attendees?

Coterie New York returned to the Javits Center last week, welcoming a steady stream of buyers and exhibitors. Running from February 18 to 20, one of the newest additions to this season was the introduction of larger and more curated "International Neighborhoods," a pavilion showcasing brands from global markets.

Part of Purvi Kanji's, Vice President of Coterie, wider strategy to expand the contemporary women's apparel, footwear, and accessories trade show's presence, other new initiatives introduced this season included the Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), a section within 'Gallery,' an MFC incubator retail program and a seasonal neighborhood Après Ski section.

FashionUnited caught up with Kanji following the end of Coterie to reflect on her vision for the show's ongoing progression, attendees' response, and where she hopes to see Coterie in the near future.

Purvi Kanji, VP of Coterie New York Credits: Informa Markets

Reflecting on your first year as Vice President of Coterie New York, what three achievements are you most proud of?

"The continued growth in retail acquisition and the strategic merchandising of neighborhoods on the show floor has been my key focus. I take pride in curating an experience that feels more intentional and aligned with the needs of both brands and buyers. Additionally, fostering a sense of community beyond the event itself has been crucial. We are expanding our reach by hosting programs with retailers on and off the show floor, strengthening the relationships, and collaborating with New York showrooms to create meaningful partnerships."

What feedback have you received from exhibitors and attendees regarding the new initiatives introduced at this season's event?

"The launch of new neighborhoods has been well received as a fresh and dynamic way to navigate the event. International pavilions like the Creative Africa Nexus (Canex) program, featuring ten brands from Africa, have sparked excitement and conversation around the opportunity to break into new markets and showcase vibrant design innovations. We have seen the success of the newly launched Brand Curation Hub, our retail incubator program. It provides a space that facilitates direct engagement between brands and buyers, fostering personalized relationships through matchmaking programs. These initiatives have allowed a broader range of buyers looking for different items to discover brands that align with the evolving market demands."

Exhibitors at Coterie New York, February 2025 Credits: MMGNET, Coterie

How was the introduction of the Creative Africa Nexus within 'Gallery' received, and are there plans for similar themed sections in future events?

"We plan to continue this initiative as we have seen positive responses from the highlighted brands, and the retailers have also enjoyed the experience. We look forward to welcoming the Creative Africa Nexus back next season and providing and expanding the platform to showcase emerging African designers."

How is Coterie New York expanding its global presence?

"Coterie's international footprint continues to grow. For the Fall/Winter 25 season, we featured pavilions from South Korea, Africa, Italy, and, for the first time, Peru through the PromPeru Collective. We are also seeing strong participation from South America, with Brazil being one of our top exhibiting countries. Personally, I am passionate about expanding our curation from Southeast Asia, a region close to my heart. We have brought in Indian-owned brands like Papa Don't Preach and Ranna Gill, and I am eager to bring even more into the mix in the future."

Coterie New York Credits: MMGNET, Coterie

How do you approach curating a diverse mix of established and emerging brands to keep the event fresh and relevant each season?

"It is a year-round process. Our team works hard to strategize ahead of the season and is constantly on the move, meeting with brands and conversing with key markets to understand what's next. We also maintain an open dialogue with retailers, collecting feedback that helps shape our curation."

In what ways has the focus of community and culture within Coterie evolved over the past year?

"Community has become an even stronger focus for us. We're bringing all touchpoints together more cohesively, whether it's expanding our global reach, hosting intimate group events like the community dinner we hosted on February 19, or fostering partnerships on and off the show floor. Beyond the shows, we're also organizing off-site events such as community dinners and industry gatherings, creating moments for meaningful dialogue and long-term relationships."

Coterie New York Credits: MMGNET, Coterie

What are your main goals for Coterie New York in the coming years?

"Our focus remains on expanding Coterie's global reach by growing our international pavilions and strengthening connections with key markets. We are committed to deepening our seasonal neighborhood offerings, ensuring they stay relevant and reflective of industry shifts. Additionally, retail acquisitions remain a top priority, with an emphasis on attracting a diverse mix of buyers from both emerging and established markets, further enriching the show's dynamic and curated selection."