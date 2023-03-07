Fashion fair CIFF to expand beauty range next edition

Danish fashion trade show CIFF introduced a beauty department for the first time during its event last February and the fair has now reported that it was a success. It is for this reason that the segment is set to be expanded for its upcoming edition, according to a LinkedIn post.

Last February, only Scandinavian beauty brands were present at CIFF, however registration has now been extended to international 'natural beauty' brands. A selection will be made by CIFF from those that register. Last edition there were about 20 clean beauty brands from Scandinavia.

"Through the introduction of Scandinavian beauty brands and new lifestyle brands, we facilitate a more holistic approach to the concept of fashion and ensure buyers, press and consumers experience a more open, inclusive and contemporary fair," said director Sofie Dolva in a statement on the trade show.

This summer will also see CIFF's takeover of fellow Danish trade show Revolver become evident. It is not entirely clear whether there will be more changes on the trading floor of CIFF at the moment.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.