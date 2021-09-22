Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo teams up with Innersect

Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God, has been appointed as co-curator of Innersect’s 2021 edition, running from December 10 to 12.

Innersect, founded in 2017, is East Asia’s leading art, fashion and culture event and brings together an international lineup from the worlds of fashion, art, sport, lifestyle, beauty, gaming, food and music. Each edition centres on a theme and features exclusive drops from brands, installations and talks.

The 2021 three-day festival will feature an immersive experience under the theme of ‘Balance’ and will be co-curated by Fear of God’s Lorenzo alongside a standalone programme of guest designers, talks, drops and events.

In addition to co-curating the event, Fear of God will present a first-of-its-kind activation allowing visitors to step inside the brand’s creative atmosphere through an immersive experience celebrating its three pillars: Fear of God, Essentials and Fear of God Athletics.

Kaufmann Zhang, founder of Innersect, said in a statement: “Jerry Lorenzo has fully demonstrated that his impact on the creative industry has no boundaries. From luxury to sportswear, he resonates perfectly with our values, shares the same progressive mentality on contemporary culture, and embodies the intersection of aesthetics, authenticity, and diversity.

“Innersect has always been dedicated to inspiring, guiding and empowering the youth. Together with Jerry Lorenzo, we will present a conscious, community-driven experience that unknots and exceeds consumer desire by showcasing an alternative approach to the restraints of trends.”

Lorenzo added: “I look forward to bringing the world of Fear of God to life across our 3 pillars, Fear of God, Essentials and Fear of God Athletics with Adidas. This is the first time we are activating all 3 pillars together, which will give our community a deeper understanding of who we are. I’m excited to have a few of my family and friends activating alongside us, who are also creating space for authentic stories to be shared.”

In 2019, the Shanghai-based convention attracted 60,000 visitors over the three days and 351,900,481 impressions across all online platforms.