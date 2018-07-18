Fiorucci to show at White Milano

Fiorucci is going back to its Italian roots. The brand is preparing to debut its spring 2019 collection at trade show White Milano, scheduled for September 21 to 24 to align with Milan Fashion Week.

The Tortona 27/Superstudio Più will be hosting a special area where Fiorucci has been invited to showcase their new collection. The brand is also taking a see-now-buy-now approach by installing a pop-up shop at Tortona 31/Archiproducts where buyers and press can purchase products immediately available after the show.

“Fiorucci is the first lifestyle brand and concept store to have blended music, art and fashion under the same umbrella […]. We are proud to be part of the White Milano fair, to bring the label back to its glorious origins,” said Janie Schaffer, co-owner of Fiorucci, to WWD. In 2015 she and Stephen Schaffer acquired the label from Edwin Jeans.

“We are not only paying homage to a great innovator, who has always inspired me personally with his vision, but we are also enthusiastic to contribute to the relaunch of the brand, which makes its comeback starting from White,” said Massimiliano Bizzi, founder and president of the White Milano, to WWD, referring to the late Elio Fiorucci, who founded the namesake label in 1967.

Fiorucci is known for being a premiere luxury label back in the day, up there with the ranks of Halston and Emilio Pucci. In the past few years, the Schaffer's have been working on making a comeback for the brand.

A new store opened in London last year, and Barneys New York has also begun stocking the brand.

The luxury space is increasingly competitive, but the brand looks set on the right track.