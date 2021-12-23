Frankfurt Fashion Week trade shows postponed

Trade shows Premium, Seek, Neonyt and Val:ue, which were due to take place as part of Frankfurt Fashion Week in January, have been postponed due to the “increasingly critical Covid-19 situation” in Germany.

In a statement, Frankfurt Fashion Week said that a decision by the German government to impose restrictions due to the continued spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus means that it will only be possible for some of its events to part place physically.

Messe Frankfurt, organiser of textile trade show Neonyt and lifestyle fashion show Val:ue, and the Premium Group, organiser of women’s and menswear trade shows Premium and Seek, as well as of the fashion festival The Ground, and of the Fashiontech Conference, due to be held in January have been postponed until July 5-7, 2022.

Olaf Schmidt, vice president of textiles and textile technologies at Messe Frankfurt, said in a statement: “We are aware of the industry’s pressing need for personal meetings. Therefore we are convinced that, with the showcases, events and conferences which we shall be holding in January to the extent possible in conformity with coronavirus restrictions, we shall be sending a positive signal from Frankfurt that something is up and running.”

Frankfurt Fashion Week will still take place, from January 17-21, but on a smaller scale. Showcases, previews, installations and exhibitions will be permitted, but only those compliant with Germany’s new “2G” and “2G plus” rules will be able to attend.

The 2G rule requires visitors to show proof of vaccination or recovered status from the virus, while 2G plus states that all visitors must also present a daily negative antigen test.

Organisers also added that conferences, talks and panels will go ahead in reduced, hybrid form.