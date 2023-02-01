From Camper to Lola Casademunt: 15 Spanish brands exhibiting at Pure London AW23

British trade fair Pure London recently announced a partnership agreement with the Spanish Federation of clothing companies Fedecon. As part of this partnership, 15 Spanish fashion brands linked to Fedecon will be present at the AW23/24 edition of Pure London.

Twice a year, the main protagonists of the fashion and footwear industry in the United Kingdom come together on the occasion of this fair, within the framework of an event that serves to bring together buyers and a large and wide selection of local and international brands.>

Pure London presents itself as ‘the primary destination’ for fashion buyers in the UK, and as the fair with ‘the largest womenswear offer’ in the UK, the country, with ‘the largest range of international brands’, and as an ‘exciting’ space from which not only to establish business relationships, but also to get to know the latest trends and ‘new initiatives in sustainability’.

With regular exhibitors from Spain and new additions

The list of Spanish brands exhibiting at the AW23/24 edition includes brands already present on British soil and which have already participated in previous editions of Pure London.

On the other hand, others such as the shoewear brand Camper, will be showing their new products for the first time at the London fair.

The fair's regular participants from Spain will also make their return, such as Yerse's ‘sustainable clothing’, and fashion firms such as Vilagallo will also be showing their new proposals under their umbrella, focusing on colourful proposals designed between Madrid and the Italian town of Piacenza, and produced in Europe.

The footwear brands Alpe, Macarena and Natural World, accessories label SonataChic, fashion firms Thanny, Lola Casademunt, Loreto Martinez, and Virago Barcelona, will be presenting their proposals in the UK for the first time.

In addition, they will be joined by the brands Lina Llena and Spanish fashion house Julie D'Orleac. The latter has also confirmed its attendance at the next edition of Spanish trade fair Momad which is set to take place from February 3 to February 5.

The complete list of the 15 Spanish brands linked to Fedecon that will participate in the FW23/24 edition includes the Spanish fashion and footwear brands Yerse, Vilagallo, Camper, Lola Casademunt, SonataChic, Alpe, Anartxy, Costurero Real, Julie D'Orleac, Loreto Martinez, Luna Llena, Macarena, Natural World, Thanny and Virago Barcelona.

"Camper is one of the new additions to Pure London's exciting roster of exhibitors," the organisers of Pure London said in a statement. They continued: "and for the first time the jewellery collections of Anartxy and the fantasy designs of Costurero Real will be present".

Melissa Ramage, Pure London's European development director added: "We have been working very closely with Fedecon, and are delighted to confirm such an outstanding Spanish presence at Pure London in February".

Finally, Almudena Segado, head of the commercial promotion and communication department at Fedecon added on behalf of the Spanish entity: "The British fashion industry continues to attract Spanish fashion brands."

"This is due to consumers becoming more daring in what they wear as well as interested in the trends and high quality associated with certain products created by brands from Spain, she said."

Lola Casademunt, campaign image, courtesy of the brand.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and editing from Spanish into English: Veerle Versteeg.