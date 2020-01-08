Futuristic Expo to host bridal and trousseau themed Mumbai events

Futuristic Expo will hold four bridal and trousseau-themed shopping events in Mumbai in spring 2020 to promote an array of brands for the spring wedding season. On February 5, Futuristic Expo will hold the trousseau and lifestyle exhibition Style Story. This business-to-customer shopping festival will focus on bridal fashion for the spring wedding season and will also feature homeware, accessories, footwear, lifestyle products, and jewelry. On February 11, the business will host an exclusive trousseau and lifestyle exhibition for its event House of Labels. With a focus on brand promotion, the event will mix traditional wear labels with western wear brands. On February 13, the events business will also hold Fashion Tribe, a wedding and lifestyle fashion exhibition.

Futuristic Expo is an events management business which is being promoted to brands specialising in women’s wear, accessories, handbags, footwear, bridal wear, and home décor. Futuristic Expo is a market leader in organizing and staging some of the finest exhibitions targeted at fashion, couture, lifestyle, accessories and home decor. It has been curating exhibitions since 2009. Exhibitors find value in showcasing and selling their products at Futuristic Expo to launch their name in the market. Repeat customers and exhibitors make it a point to attend these exhibitions for the best return on investment.