Gallery Düsseldorf to highlight Modest Fashion

International fashion trade show Gallery Düsseldorf is introducing a new Modest Fashion section as part of its next event, which will take place from January 26 to 28.

In a statement, organisers said that the introduction of the section was due to modest fashion being a global trend for “quite some time” as well as it being a fashion trend that isn’t just being worn by women with a religious background but by women who are “consciously showing less flesh”.

The January event will feature modest fashion brands including German-based Mizaan by designer Meriem Lebdiri and internationally renowned Turkish designer Ümit Ünal, alongside around 800 brands across contemporary fashion, accessories and shoes, evening and occasion, as well as international premium brands and agencies in the Showroom Concept.

“It is very important to us that we mix commerce with culture and high standards,” said Ulrike Kähler, Igedo managing director in a statement. “In the ‘Alte Schmiedehallen’ in particular, there will be a focus on fashion niches with a sociological approach. Professional visitors can expect a lot more than a mere conglomerate of fashion brands, but also plenty of substantiated information.”

Gallery Düsseldorf also announced a number of trend presentations and industry panels on topics including smart textiles, womenswear, knitwear, as well a modest fashion panel with Meriem Lebdiri, founder of the Mizaan.

Image: courtesy of Gallery Düsseldorf