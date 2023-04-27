Is Berlin the summer fashion capital with trade fairs Premium and Seek?

Berlin's fashion industry is gearing up for the latest edition of the Premium and Seek events, organised by the Premium Group. Taking place on July 11 and 12, the two-day event will be held at Station-Berlin, located in the heart of the city. This year's event promises to offer a range of surprises and innovations, following 20 years of growth and development, without sacrificing its avant-garde edge and commitment to research.

The Premium/Seek tandem is the only European trade fair that brings together women's, men's, footwear, and accessories in one place, and attracts a significant number of exhibitors. The creative director of the Premium Group, Maren Wiebus, explains that the team travels across Europe to meet with and exchange ideas with the leading figures in the fashion industry. The result is a selection of the main trends for the sector, which will be revealed at the events over the two days.

Bringing together a community of fashion brands

Premium is the platform for women's fashion, with a specific focus on denim, femininity, beauty, and well-being. Seek, on the other hand, features Heritage, Y2K trends, the latest generation sportswear, outdoors and sustainability with the Conscious Club format. The Conscious Club is a hub dedicated to green fashion, with partnerships with study MM04.

Apart from the brands it showcases, Premium and Seek will also offer a rich schedule of the most relevant topics du jour via daily keynotes, roundtables, analyses, and live interviews, highlighting trends ranging from style to technology, social networks, and sustainability.