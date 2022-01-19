Italian trade shows get delayed

Pitti Uomo may have just wrapped up, but now the Italian trade show calendar is being thrown in flux as Omicron continues to wreak havoc. Several trade shows including Micam, Mipel, TheOne Milano, and Homi Fashion & Jewels have also moved their original planned February dates to March. Micam, Mipel, and TheOne Milano shows are all planning to host at the same time from March 13 to 15. The new motto for March is “better together”. Homi will take place from March 11 to 14 overlapping with the three trade shows.

Lineapelle, a womenswear trade show, has announced they will stick to their February 22 to 24 dates to align with Milan Fashion Week. Other Italian trade shows outside of the fashion industry have moved to later dates in mid-spring and early summer.

So far, Fashion Month is expected to move ahead as planned. Paris Fashion Week Men’s kicked off today. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) released the preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week, which is set to kick off Fashion Month on February 11.