Joor launches trade show platform and partners with Premium and London Fashion Week

The wholesale platform Joor has announced that it will be supporting upcoming summer fashion industry events, such as Premium Berlin and London Fashion Week, as well as several autumn events.

Joor will partner with Premium Group and British Fashion Council to offer virtual versions of Premium Berlin and London Fashion Week this summer through the help of its new digital trade show platform.

The digital platform Passport is “intended for the current market conditions of restricted travel as well as the post-pandemic era when physical events resume,” the company said. Passport centralizes the trade show and fashion week experience and acts as a one-stop shop for users featuring one comprehensive experience. This digitized interaction can help retailers discover new styles and designs, while brands can generate more connections.

For this summer’s fashion events, brands can showcase their styles in virtual showrooms by uploading their lookbooks on the platform, which participating retailers interested in shopping can then request access for. Once physical events can resume, Joor will take on an omni-channel approach that enables brands and retailers to manage their connections and appointments, as well as place orders via the Passport mobile app. Data stored in the app is transferred from one event to the other, facilitating easier planning and reconnecting.

“As Premium Group, we already had digital components to our shows with our app, which was successfully integrated in Joor last year,” said Anita Tillmann, managing partner of Premium Group. “The next logical move for us was to consolidate all our digital tools with Joor Passport in order to achieve a seamless experience for our customers both on and offline.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive of British Fashion Council added: “It was incredibly important that we find a way at London Fashion Week to assist our brands, especially small and emerging ones, in this unusual time. The access that Joor is providing will allow our members to continue their business relationships so they are well prepared for the recovery.”

London Fashion Week announced in April that it would be merging its men’s and women’s shows in one entirely digital format, scheduled for June 12 to June 15. Meanwhile, Premium Berlin will take place virtually in July.