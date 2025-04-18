Kingpins Amsterdam renews: From sourcing to knowledge sharing

The fashion sector is in motion, and Kingpins is moving with it. Under the leadership of the new chief executive officer, Vivian Wang, the trade fair showed on April 16 and 17 in the Sugarfactory in Halfweg (near Amsterdam) that the denim platform is more than a sourcing event. During the second day, it became clear that knowledge and technology are increasingly going hand in hand and that data is beginning to play a key role in how the industry is developing.

Kingpins gets classroom

What began in 2004 as a sourcing trade fair has now grown into an inspiration platform where transparency, technology and tradition come together. A good example of this is the new educational series Denim 101, in which the public could learn more about denim. Michael Morrell, CEO Americas and Europe of Freedom Denim, explained not only how denim is made, but also why every detail matters. From the difference between rope dyeing and foam dyeing to understanding weaving techniques, during the session, the knowledge and craftsmanship behind an everyday pair of jeans was explained to the public in an accessible way.

Michael Morrell during the first Denim 101 at Kingpins Credits: FashionUnited

Made in Japan

Another eye-catcher was the Made in Japan section, where a carefully curated selection of Japanese producers presented their fabrics and philosophies. With attention to detail, tradition and sustainability, they showed why Japanese denim is still seen as leading worldwide.

‘Made in Japan’ The brand Kibata Denim at Kingpins. Credits: FashionUnited

The space emphasised not only aesthetics, but also values such as long-term thinking. An alternative was presented for the enormous water consumption involved in the production of a pair of jeans. The company Saikou Denim proudly showed how water is fully recycled and purified within the factory in special systems.

The company Saikou Denim shows off its water purification system. Credits: FashionUnited

Jeanius hub: transparency in digital age

But the most visionary part was without question the Jeanius Hub. In this space, the importance of datafication [the conversion of information into data, ed.] for the sector was central. Through datafication, actions that were previously unmeasurable are now recorded and analysed with technology. From traceable cotton fibres to blockchain in logistics, brands and manufacturers are looking for tools to make their processes transparent with new European regulations on the horizon, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

AI-based solutions played a major role in this. Technology companies such as Les Mains Bleues emphasised that data and artificial intelligence are no longer a pipe dream. They are essential to remain future-proof as a denim brand.

Data is becoming the backbone of the fashion sector, according to technology company Les Mains Bleues. The company collects data from global denim supply chains. Credits: FashionUnited

Denim as connector

Kingpins exuded a sense of urgency, but also of optimism for the April 2025 edition. The trade fair proves that denim is not just a product, it is a global language. Whether you walk in the US or in Japan, people wear jeans. The product connects designers, manufacturers, innovators and consumers with each other. Especially in a time of geopolitical tensions and global changes, that connection may be more valuable than ever.