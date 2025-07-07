La Plage Riviera: a new trade show for swimwear launches in Nice, France

Nice - In a groundbreaking move, My Fashion Agent, the company behind La Plage Miami and La Plage Los Angeles, is launching a new trade show, La Plage Riviera. It will be held from August 30 to September 1, 2025, on the French Riviera, in Nice, at number 12 on the iconic Promenade des Anglais, near the airport.

La Plage Riviera has adopted a premium positioning. It is aimed at concept stores, buyers from large hotel boutiques, prestigious beach clubs, and regional and international distributors.

Designed to be "human-scaled", each brand has been selected for "its uniqueness, high standards and ability to embody contemporary summer luxury". This format is designed to generate business, create connections and foster meetings between high-level players.

The brands already registered are: Reina Olga, Ikikiz, Lise Charmel, Pier St Barth, Alter Design, Sundek lyu Design, Pink House Mustique, Kiwi St Tropez, Havaianas, Rivea, Margaux sur Mer, Swim by Di, and A Lot Studio.

La Plage Riviera: Paris is not the capital of luxury swimwear

"We don't sell stands. We create effective connections between brands and relevant premium retailers," Marc Merklen, founder of My Fashion Agent, stated in the press release.

He believes that swimwear buyers do not live in Paris. They operate in hotels, on beaches, in clubs, and in concept stores on the European coasts. Therefore, Nice, with its international airport, its strategic position at the crossroads of Southern Europe, and its iconic seaside dimension, stands out as the ideal location to reinvent the swimwear professional calendar. This is in addition to trade fair Splash, which is held in Paris during the fashion weeks.

The other key player is Éric Garella, the South of France agent for the Calarena brand. He has over 30 years of on-the-ground expertise on the French Riviera.