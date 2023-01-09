London Show Rooms to return to Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has confirmed that London Show Rooms will return to Paris Men’s Fashion Week in collaboration with trade show Tranoï Men.

London Show Rooms provides emerging British designers and brands with a platform and showroom outside London to showcase their collections to international press and buyers as part of the BFC’s support and mentoring scheme.

For autumn/winter 2023 menswear, the London Show Rooms showroom will run from January 19 to 22 at Garage Amelot in the Marais district and house 17 designers.

The designers and brands involved are Abigail Ajobi, Adam Jones, Andrej Gronau, Carlota Barrera, Charlie Constantinou, Chloe Nardin, Derrick, Florian Wowretzko, Helen Kirkum, House of Jaffa, Jekeun, Laugesen, Loci, Lula Laora, Lyph, Miles George Daniel, and Toron.