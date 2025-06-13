LVMH Innovation Awards 2025: Start-ups Kahoona, Genesis and Omi awarded at VivaTech

During VivaTech, held until June 14, 2025 at the Parc des Expositions (Porte de Versailles), the LVMH group revealed the 2025 winners of the LVMH Innovation Awards. The start-ups Kahoona, Genesis and Omi were honoured.

On June 12, unlike the previous year, LVMH founder Bernard Arnault did not take to the stage like a rock and roll star. "He would like to be with us, but his new diplomatic role keeps him busy," said his son, Antoine Arnault, who came to greet the winners of the trophy designed by Tiffany & Co. There was nothing official about this announcement, except that Bernard Arnault has been meeting many foreign heads of state recently.

Best business prize awarded to Kahoona for its collaboration with Dior

This start-up, founded in 2021 and based in San Diego, California, US, analyses via generative and predictive AI, in real time, the behaviour of anonymous visitors to websites (age, purchase intention, etc.). It creates predictive segments, without resorting to third-party cookies or personally identifiable information (PII), and generates hyper-personalised audience profiles.

Best impact prize awarded to Genesis for its collaboration with Moët Hennessy

Scientific analyses, interactive dashboards and tailored advice, Genesis, a French start-up founded in 2018, offers a SaaS platform to measure, monitor and improve the health of cultivated soils. Intended for the agri-food sector, banks, insurers and public authorities, it presents a strong potential for replication and development within the LVMH ecosystem, concerned with environmental traceability, promotion of sustainable sectors and support for regenerative agricultural practices, as specified by Hélène Valade, LVMH group environmental development director, during the Change Now trade fair.

Most promising prize: Omi, for its collaboration with Guerlain

Omi, a French start-up created in 2020, is an online accessible SaaS platform specialising in the generation of ultra-realistic 3D visuals (photos and videos) for brands and e-commerce. Omi positions itself between product design, real-time 3D creation and generative artificial intelligence.