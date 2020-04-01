Man/Woman postpones June tradeshow

Tradeshow company Man/Woman has postponed their upcoming June 2020 shows due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic. Man/Woman brought fashion and lingerie shows to New York twice a year. A new date for the tradeshows has not been announced.

With many brands unable to design and produce their collections in time for June, the organization felt it was best to postpone. Factories in Italy, where many collections are produced, are shutdown. China only just began reopening their factories.

Man/Woman is currently looking at September as a prospective date for their next tradeshows. They join the slate of fashion events that have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus, in addition to Paris Men's Fashion Week, Paris Couture Week, London Fashion Week Men's, and Milan Fashion Week Men's.