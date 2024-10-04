MM6 Maison Margiela: Next guest brand at Pitti Uomo

Trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine has announced the next guest brand for its men’s fashion fair Pitti Uomo: MM6 Maison Margiela.

The avant-garde label is presenting a men's collection designed exclusively for the fair, Pitti Immagine revealed on Thursday, which will be shown during the upcoming Pitti Uomo, set to take place from January 14 to 17 in Florence. MM6 Maison Margiela's womenswear will be presented as usual at Milan Fashion Week in February.

In addition to MM6, Satoshi Kuwata will also be present at the 107th edition of Pitti Uomo with his brand Setchu .

"We are honoured and delighted to be invited as guest designers at Pitti Uomo next January, as part of the world's most important menswear fair," said the brand. "We intend to bring the style and spirit of MM6 and design a menswear project specifically for Florence. After almost 20 years, we are delighted to bring Maison Margiela back to the Pitti stage and present a contemporary men's wardrobe that reflects the attitude, concepts and processes of MM6."

Maison (Martin) Margiela already took over the entire exhibition grounds at Pitti Uomo 69 in 2006 with a “universe”. There was also a showcase with 20 models wearing looks from the fashion house’s previous men’s collections, which particularly focused on shades of white, in the disused Teatro Puccini cinema.

Founded in 1997 as a second line of Maison Margiela, MM6 offers a more contemporary and wearable approach than the core brand, covering all-gender ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and leather goods.

The French fashion house, founded by Belgian designers Martin Margiela and Jenny Meirens, is part of the Italian fashion conglomerate OTB Group, which also includes brands such as Diesel, Marni and Jil Sander.