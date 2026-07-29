Momad reviews its latest edition and announces dates for its next 2027 event

Madrid – Marking a turning point in its recent performance, Momad, the international fashion, footwear and accessories trade fair organised by Ifema Madrid (Ifema), held its latest edition from July 23 to 25. The organisation has now reviewed the three-day event, validating the new trade fair format that debuted at this latest edition. This decision is based on the positive reception from visitors and exhibitors and its clear potential to establish the event as a key meeting for industry professionals.

As FashionUnited highlighted at the opening of this latest edition, the main innovations of the 2026 Momad event centred on two different areas. Firstly, its relocation in the calendar, moving its dates forward from September to July. Secondly, the internal changes implemented at the show. Beyond the renewal of the trade fair's commercial offering and the usual updates to its parallel conference and catwalk programmes, the modification of the exhibition areas stood out. With these changes, the trade fair aimed to strengthen its profile as an international show and enhance the experience for exhibiting brands and visitors. The Momad organisation believes that this latest edition has successfully contributed to both objectives.

Group photograph with Marta Nieto, director general of trade for the Community of Madrid, alongside Arancha Priede, director general of trade fair business at Ifema; Asier Labarga, director of the lifestyle area; and Julia González, director of Momad. Credits: Ifema Madrid.

“The event has highlighted the potential of an occasion that,” following the move to July, “is born to open the professional fashion calendar in Spain and has managed to bring together a wide representation of brands – 60 percent Spanish – trends, content and new commercial proposals in a single space,” stated the Momad management. “The result has been a dynamic fair, with constant activity in the exhibition spaces,” and which, in relation to these new changes, has received “a positive response from exhibitors, buyers and professional visitors.” This positive reception means that Momad, after this first July edition, “validates a new, more product-focused trade fair format.”

With more than 200 exhibiting brands, 40 percent international

According to data and assessments from the trade fair's management, more than 200 exhibiting brands participated in this latest edition of Momad, which previewed collections for the upcoming spring/summer 2027 season. Of these, 60 percent were Spanish and 40 percent were international. Additionally, 50 of these labels were new additions and brands exhibiting for the first time under the Ifema show's umbrella.

Institutional delegation during the opening day of Momad. Credits: Ifema Madrid.

Among them, the Momad organisation highlights those that showcased their proposals in the new exhibition spaces launched at this July event. The “Focus Brand” area featured labels such as Flabelus, Circu, The Bag Lab, Angie Vásquez, Surarquía, Barnet, De Flores y Floreros and Juan Pina Piel, all making their Momad debut; the “Best Sellers Zone” presented the latest collections from firms like EMME, Ma Petite, Capsule, Meta4, Mia, Calzados Victoria, Alhamas, Surkana, Meisïe&Skatïe, Opera Fashion, Alba Conde, Sonia Peña, Twins Fantasy, JJL, Tintoremus and Top3; and finally, the “Conscious Boutique” debuted as the new area for showcasing initiatives and projects related to sustainability, new materials and more responsible production.

In this regard, “one of the most valued aspects of this edition has been the new organisation of the offering, designed to facilitate product discovery and make professional visits more efficient,” noted the Momad organisation. This spatial renewal was led by the creation of the “Focus Brand” space, which proved to be “one of the areas of greatest interest to visitors” thanks to its exhibition offering. The “Best Sellers Zone” was reserved for the exhibition of “products and collections with immediate commercial potential”. The “Conscious Boutique” “reinforced, for another edition, the presence of initiatives linked to sustainability, new materials and responsible production” at the fair.

With international buyers from five continents

Regarding the show's ambition to continue raising its profile as a key international event for industry professionals, the July edition welcomed buyers from Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. This was thanks to a new edition of the Buyers Programme launched by the Momad management. They highlight that this initiative has opened up commercial opportunities between exhibiting brands and buyers from strategic markets such as Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Poland, the US, Italy, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and France.

Hall 5 of the Ifema Madrid exhibition centre during the July 2026 edition of Momad. Credits: Ifema Madrid.

“This visitor profile, highly specialised and with a clear interest in identifying new collections and establishing commercial relationships, has been one of the most outstanding elements of this event,” Momad highlighted, without providing attendance figures for this latest edition. The trade fair, they maintain, “thus confirms its ability to connect product and business in the same space,” and with that same objective, “will reinforce this dimension in the next edition.”

Next edition in February 2027

Looking ahead to the next event, the management has now confirmed that Momad will return next February for its first edition of 2027. The event will take place from Friday, February 4 to Saturday, February 6. On this occasion, it will once again coincide with the Bisutex and Intergift trade fairs, with the latter confirmed to run from February 3 to 6.

Hall 5 of the Ifema Madrid exhibition centre during the July 2026 edition of Momad. Credits: Ifema Madrid.