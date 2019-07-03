Moncler to host first 'hackathon'

Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini has taken a brilliant new idea in regards to employee innovation: a hackathon. 450 Moncler employees from around the world will gather in Milan tomorrow with the goal of multiple minds coming together to generate new ideas.

The 24 hour hackathon will take place in Lombard, Italy, and will see Moncler employees test their talents in nine strategic areas ranging from IT to supply chain and sustainability. At the end of the hackathon all projects will be judged based on desirability and business impact.

In July of last year, the United Nations began working on a plan to the fashion industry to move forward on sustainability. Since them, companies have been responding by doing things like sourcing organic cotton, using upcycled materials, and using less chemicals in production. As the world continues to change, Moncler is hoping this will lead to new ideas for the company to use based on innovation, digital culture and cross-collaboration to lead to sustainable and practical business practices.

Collaboration has become a key component of Moncler's business especially their Genius series collaborations, which has brought about luxury collections designed with brands including Palm Angels, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Simon Rocha. As the company works to figure out their next phase for the future, their employees are being looked at as their key to success.

