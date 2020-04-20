Neonyt event cancelled in June

The upcoming June edition of international sustainable fashion fair Neonyt has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

The German Federal Government and Federal States have banned all major events up to and including the end of August 2020, so Neonyt organizers had “no choice but to cancel” the summer edition originally scheduled from June 30 to July 2, 2020 in Berlin.

“As health comes first, the restrictions in place and the government’s decision concerning the prohibition of large events makes absolute sense,” said the organizers in a statement. “That is something we fully understand, accept and support.”

The management team said it is confident that the situation in Germany will “have eased in a few months” and that the event can be rescheduled for a later date in late summer. Ideas surrounding a virtual or digital adaptation of the tradeshow are also being considered.

“We remain in close contact with other market participants and the responsible authorities in Berlin. Our aim is to offer the industry a safe, upbeat and forward-looking setting as a valuable incentive for doing business after the crisis,” organizers said.

To keep its community engaged during lockdown, Neonyt is offering a variety of “infotainment” on the sustainability sector on its website. This content includes podcasts and Instagram TV videos centered around the merging themes of fashion, sustainability, digital worlds and innovation.