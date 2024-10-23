New Italian trade fair to host first B2C fashion and music format

In a joint venture aiming to break new creative ground, Fiera Milano and M. Seventy's Massimiliano Bizzi have announced 'Purple-Sign of the Times', Milan's first combined fashion and music consumer event, set to launch in September 2025.

The three-day exhibition at Milan's Rho complex represents a strategic departure from traditional trade show formats, aiming to merge direct-to-consumer fashion retail with live entertainment. Taking place during the closing days of Milan Women's Fashion Week, the timing positions the event to capitalise on the city's heightened fashion atmosphere while offering a more accessible counterpoint to the exclusive runway shows.

The venture targets an attendance of 40,000 visitors through accessible ticket pricing and aims to provide a platform for emerging brands and scale-ups, with a particular focus on Generation Z consumers. Streetwear specialist Slam Jam will curate the participating brands, while Warner Music Italia has joined as music partner, appointing Achille Lauro as brand ambassador, underlining the event's commitment to bridging fashion and music cultures.