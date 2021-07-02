New trade show GenovaJeans to launch in September

A new international jeans trade show is being launched in Genoa, Italy by Candiani, Diesel and Eco-Age in September to showcase the future of denim with a focus on sustainability.

GenovaJeans will take place from September 2-6 in Genoa and will bring to life the “evolution, and innovation of jeans” in an experiential showcase with a series of immersive experiences. One of the highlights will include the Artejeans exhibition, featuring 36 jeans canvas works donated to the city by globally renowned Italian contemporary artists to establish an International Jeans Museum.

Italian jeans brand Diesel will showcase pieces from its private archive, along the city’s historical Via Pre’, which will be renamed for the occasion as La Via del Jeans and will feature interactive and performance lead installations.

Denim manufacturer Candiani will curate an immersive experience highlighting the damage caused by unsustainable production and present solutions to protect the environment and the future of the industry, including its latest Coreva technology, the world’s first compostable stretch denim.

Alberto Candiani, global manager of Candiani, said in a statement: “We are honoured and eager to contribute to the rediscovery of the Italian roots of our beloved jeans. And yet denim is known to be one of the greatest polluters of the fashion industry.

“Therefore, we are proud to introduce, right here where jeans were born, sustainable innovations that allow us to clean up the industry and to keep wearing the iconic blue jeans without hurting the environment. Jeans have invaded the world starting from Genoa’s port and today, once again, we want to export the new generation of jeans to all those who care about them and about our planet.”

Image: courtesy of Candiani

Genoa mayor Marco Bucci added: “Here is an extraordinary way to recover one’s origins by enhancing the history, identity, culture of Genoa, combining these characteristics with the regeneration of a part of our historic centre. The GenovaJeans project is all this and more: an international idea that is attracting the attention of the industry and that, we are sure, in September will unleash the inspiration of the Genoese and catapult onlookers and tourists to the city.

“The possibility of creating the via del Jeans in our alleys is part of a vast redevelopment project of the largest old city in Europe that the municipal administration is carrying out: creating the “jeans style” streets in the heart of the historic centre will be a real revolution, one of the jewels that Genoa can boast at an international level.”

Eco-Age, sustainability consultancy and owner of The Green Carpet Fashion Awards brandmark will lead the event concept and delivery of GenovaJeans, working with production company Pulse, who will debut a movie called ‘Jeans-The Genoa-R-Evolution’ with performer Jack Savoretti.