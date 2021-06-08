Paris Couture Week to feature live catwalk shows

Paris Couture Week taking place in July will feature eight catwalk events, with limited guests, according to the provisional calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode this week.

Luxury fashion brands Christian Dior, Chanel, Giorgio Armani Privé, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, Azzaro Couture, Zuhair Murad and Vaishali S will stage livestreamed catwalk shows.

This includes the return of Balenciaga to haute couture, delayed due to the pandemic, as well as Jean Paul Gaultier finally unveiling its eagerly awaited one-off collection created by Sacai’s Chitose Abe, which was due to the presented a year ago and has been postponed twice.

There are still several brands sticking to digital only with the provisional schedule featuring Giambattista Valli, Viktor and Rolf, Fendi, Elie Saab, Charles de Vilmorin and Schiaparelli hosting digital presentations.

Maison Margiela is also back on the schedule, and this season, Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond will present his first couture collection in Paris as an invited guest designer of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. He will close the week with a digital show on July 8 at 8 pm.

Another highlight will be Peter Mulier presenting his debut collection for Alaïa since becoming creative director in February 2021. While not on the official schedule, the fashion house plans to unveil his first ready-to-wear and couture creations for Alaïa on July 4.

Paris Couture Week autumn/winter 2021 takes place from July 5 to July 8.