Paris Fashion Week Men's June 2026: an overview of the trade shows

A look at Sphère, Welcome Edition, Run x ANDAM, Man/Woman and Splash Paris. These are the five trade shows presenting the spring/summer 2027 menswear and resort collections during Paris Fashion Week in June 2026.

Sphere Paris Fashion Week showroom

From Wednesday, June 24 to Sunday, June 28, 2026, the showroom operated by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) will be held at the Palais de Tokyo. It is supported by Le Défi, L'Oréal Paris and Accor. For the presentation of the spring/summer 2027 menswear collections, Sphère will bring together: Lad/, Lazoschmidl, Ouest Paris and Matthieu Ruiz, who are on the Paris Fashion Week schedule, as well as Rolf Ekroth, Cachí, Gardouch and La Cage.

Welcome Edition showroom

From Thursday, June 25 to Wednesday, June 28, 2028, the Welcome Edition Showroom will open its doors at 73 rue de Richelieu in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris. Launched in 2018, this trade show (despite its name) aims to provide a platform for high-end and luxury brands in the fashion and lifestyle sectors.

Run x ANDAM

From Thursday, June 25 to Monday, June 29, 2026, during Paris Fashion Week, the Run x ANDAM showroom will take place at the Carpenter Workshop Gallery (54 rue de la Verrerie, 4th arrondissement, Paris). It will be held alongside the By Fouss and Likewise showrooms, bringing together a selection of complementary brands and creative offerings in one location.

The line-up includes: Adieu (footwear); Alexandra Zhukova (womenswear); Berbec Corp (womenswear, menswear and bags); Coltesse (menswear); Jolipnj (jewellery); Kentroy Yearwood (genderless ready-to-wear); Materiel (womenswear); Notes De Bas De Paje (fragrances); Re/Jekt Project (womenswear and menswear); and Tanaka (womenswear and menswear).

Man/Woman Paris

From Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28, 2026, Man/Woman Paris will be held at both the Pavillon Vendôme (7 place Vendôme, 1st arrondissement, Paris) and, for the first time, at the Atelier Vendôme (38 rue du Mont Thabor, 1st arrondissement, Paris).

Splash Paris

From Saturday, June 27 to Monday, June 29, 2026, Splash Paris will present the resort 2027 collections. The resortwear trade show, founded by Alexandra Lyles and Claire Spencer-Churchill, directors of the Claret Showroom, brings together over 90 international brands at the Pavillon Gabriel in the 8th arrondissement of Paris.