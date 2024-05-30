Pitti Uomo and CHIC: Chinese high fashion wave reaches Florence

The China International Fashion Fair (CHIC) and Italian trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine are bringing Chinese brands to Florence.

For the upcoming edition of the men's fashion trade show Pitti Uomo, which will take place in Florence from 11 to 14 June, the Chinese clothing fair will have its own pavilion, CHIC announced on Wednesday. Under the title ‘China Wave’, eight Chinese designer brands will be presented over a span of 264 square metres.

They include Blackhead, Fenggy, JDV, KB Hong by K-Boxing, Keyone, Raxxy, Typetail and Valleyouth.

Fenggy Credits: Fenggy / CHIC