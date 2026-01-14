Pitti Uomo: menswear trade fair navigates travel challenges with positive start

Pitti Uomo remains “in motion”. The theme of the 109th edition, “Motion”, seemed to encourage visitors on the very first day of the Italian menswear trade fair. They were keen to discover the latest highlights from the autumn/winter 2026 collections.

The exhibition features over 750 brands, nearly half of which are international. Attendees can look forward to special events showcasing global labels such as Japan’s Soshiotsuki and Shinyakozuka, alongside Paris-based designer Hed Mayner. Additionally, trade fair organiser Pitti Immagine is introducing a new segment for fragrances and skincare, responding once again to the evolving market.

Installation in the centre of Pitti Uomo Credits: Marco Gennai

Strikes slow down start

The first hurdle for some visitors arose before the trade fair even began. Strikes caused delays to Italian train services ahead of the event, followed by a taxi driver strike on Tuesday.

German company Seidensticker's chief executive officer, Silvia Bentzinger, also noted travel issues. The team from the Bielefeld-based shirt specialist arrived safely in Florence despite difficult weather conditions, including ice in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. However, they were concerned about their clients even before the trade fair began. Bentzinger noted that clients from Austria and Switzerland, in particular, faced significant difficulties. Nevertheless, she described the first day as “refreshing and invigorating” and expressed her satisfaction.

Strong start

Overall, the aisles of the main building, the Padiglione Centrale, dedicated to classic menswear, appeared to be busy. The stands and outdoor pavilions were also well-attended. The grey, rainy weather may have contributed to this, with visitors gathering in clusters, particularly indoors.

However, the atmosphere remained cheerful both indoors and outdoors on the grounds, even after dusk. Towards the end of the day, it was quieter, especially in the other halls dedicated to themes like sporty outerwear, trainers and younger brands.

Dutch, German and English were frequently heard alongside Italian between the stands, highlighting the trade fair's international atmosphere.

Good atmosphere in the late afternoon with mild temperatures Credits: Ole Spötter/FashionUnited

Olymp seemed thrilled with the atmosphere. The Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany-based shirt specialist celebrated its 75th anniversary with a new, larger stand on the ground floor of the Padiglione Centrale. Elias Banai, area sales manager for Olymp Signature in Northern Germany, reported strong footfall on the first day. He added that the central coffee bar also attracted many additional visitors. Banai only noticed a slight decrease in attendance late in the afternoon.

Olymp with a new, larger stand at Pitti Uomo Credits: Ole Spötter/FashionUnited

The atmosphere one floor below was equally positive. “The first day was a very good start, a truly successful kick-off for Pitti,” said Gianni Giannini. The head of Italian footwear brand Doucal's welcomed “many visitors and clients of all kinds”. He noted they took the time to look around, browse and discover the collections. Based on this, Giannini anticipates a “complete success” for the remainder of the event.

