Preface Preview: Fabric trade show to host largest edition with Re/Assembly, Here|After and Denim Dudes

The upcoming Preface fabric trend show is gearing up to host its biggest edition since its 2018 inception, featuring Re/Assembly, Here|After, and Denim Dudes.

Running from January 28 to 29 at 356 S. Mission Road in Los Angeles, the Fall/Winter 2027 edition brings together Preface’s textile showcase, an upcycling design competition hosted by Re/Assembly, and Here|After future-focused programming. Together, these events aim to unite leading brands, innovators, and students to explore what the future of circular fashion could look like.

Preface to Explore Circular Fashion Future in Los Angeles with Here|After & Re/Assembly

“Heading into Preface this January in LA, it truly feels like we’ve hit our stride. With inspiring collaborations alongside Denim Dudes and Re/Assembly, our mission to educate the industry on better sourcing choices comes into sharp focus. This season, circularity isn’t just a concept—it’s being broken down at every level by exhibitors and speakers who make these methods tangible, achievable, and relevant for every brand,” said Betsy Franjola, founder of Preface, in a statement.

Attendees of Preface can expect to discover F/W 2027 collections and initiatives from 24 exhibitors, including Chaintex, Inresst, Colorsorts, 7 Leagues Fish Leather, Lab Denim, Orta, and others, who will showcase a wide range of offerings across fiber, leather, machinery, technology, fabric, and manufacturing. Naia joins the Preface show as a sponsor, while Juki America Inc., Reformation, and Weturn have been announced as award sponsors for the Re/Assembly competition. Making its debut at the show is a dedicated denim area curated by Denim Dudes, the Los Angeles–based consultancy and media platform, featuring leading exhibitors such as ISKO, Iskur, Desert Studio, Maritas, and more.

Preface to host biggest edition with Re/Assembly, Here|After and Denim Dudes Credits: Re/Assembly

“Denim is a sector worth nearly 48 billion dollars globally – and Los Angeles is the epicenter for the US denim industry,” said Amy Leverton, founder of Denim Dudes and cofounder of Here|After. “We’ve been very encouraged by the high level of excitement we have experienced at Here|After events in LA. Ultimately, our goal is to turn the momentum of Denim Dudes’ community – built online and IRL through our work with brands, designers, and the supply chain – into something even more interactive and Actionable.”

Re/Assembly will host an upcycling fashion design competition on the show floor on January 28, offering a live, high-energy design experience that looks to reimagine conventional fashion design practices. Following an expert-led educational program presented by education partner Nexus Moda, nine emerging designers will take part in a six-hour, on-site challenge. Using denim provided by LA-based brand Reformation alongside post-consumer garments, the upcoming designers will create runway-ready looks in real time before the audience. The California Product Stewardship Council joins Re/Assembly as an institutional partner.

“Bringing the Re/Assembly competition to Los Angeles allows us to spotlight local design talent already integrating upcycling into their practice, with support from Nexus Moda’s deep ties to the local design community,” said Stina Randestad, creative director of Re/Assembly, in a statement. “It’s especially meaningful to reconnect with LA’s denim heritage by placing donated denim from Reformation at the heart of the competition. By letting young designers lead the way, we hope to demonstrate the powerful possibilities of creative reuse to both the fashion industry and the wider public.”

Preface, Re/Assembly and Here|After to host fashion event in LA with Denim Dudes Credits: Preface

The competition has been devised to provide meaningful, long-term support for upcoming designers beyond the event itself. The winning team will receive JUKI sewing machines, fabric credits from Weturn, a Reformation gift card, a factory tour, and personalized mentorship with Reformation senior denim designer Laura Rusch. Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary panel with expertise in denim, sustainability, styling, and upcycling innovation, including Amy Leverton (Denim Dudes), Adam Taubenfligel (Triarchy), stylist Cameo Smith Adele, Clinton Hughes (Oddinary), and Re/Assembly creative director Stina Randestad. The program concludes with an awards ceremony followed by a networking reception.

Programming for Preface opens on January 28 with trend forecasts and macro industry analysis, followed by in-depth conversations on resale, heritage, and the evolving economics of “new” versus vintage. Paul Dillinger, the Vice President, Head of Global Product Innovation at Levi’s, will be speaking during the ‘Nothing New’ panel discussion presented by Here|After at 2 pm, which explores how companies are integrating resale into their business models. The Re/Assembly live upcycling design competition starts with a behind-the-scenes look at the design process at noon, before culminating in a jury-reviewed reveal and awards ceremony at 4.30 pm.

The program schedule continues with guided exhibitions, peer networking, and a cross-sector panel on January 29 exploring the infrastructure needed to build a regenerative fashion ecosystem in Los Angeles. The event concludes with an exclusive post-event studio visit and live technology demonstration at LAB Denim’s Innovation Lab on January 30, open to a select group of attendees.