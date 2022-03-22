Scoop announces new location for July event

Contemporary designer womenswear trade show Scoop is celebrating its 21st show with a new location, moving its July event to Olympia West.

Scoop will take place from July 17-19 at Olympia West, a new venue within the Olympia complex, to coincide with trade show Pure London.

Under the creative direction of Scoop International founder and managing director Karen Radley, the event will feature premium and ready-to-wear women’s and men’s clothing, accessory and lifestyle collections.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Radley said in a statement: “I am delighted to be celebrating 21 seasons of Scoop, I have met and worked with some of the most wonderful and talented people since founding the show. After very many conversations with buyers and designers who have expressed their desire for our datelines to align with Pure London in July, I look forward to taking Scoop to Olympia West and continuing to focus on introducing brilliant fresh talent and new designer collections.”

Ian Campbell-Smith, director at Palladio Associates, added: “I am really pleased to hear that Scoop is moving to Olympia West this July, to coincide with the dates for Pure London. This is very welcoming and positive news, especially for buyers and exhibitors.

“Olympia West Hall is a great new venue within the Olympia complex and with Karen’s curation and creative talent we know it will be a very successful and beautiful show, replicating the feel and atmosphere of the Truman Brewery that so appealed to buyers and exhibitors earlier in February.”