Sports fair Ispo enters into collaboration with wholesale platform Joor

A trade fair seeking cooperation with a wholesale platform: in today's fashion industry, it seems a wise move. Sports fair Ispo Munich is joining hands with wholesale platform Joor. Through the collaboration, the parties aim to broaden the sales options of ISPO brands, with the addition of a digital sales channel to the sports fair itself.

"As a platform and ecosystem for the international sports industry, our goal is to find and develop relevant products and innovative services for our industries. This includes a digital extension of physical fairs. We are therefore delighted to have found a partner in Joor who, with its extensive network and robust digital offering, adds significant value to our community," Christoph Rapp, head of sales at ISPO Group, said in the press release.

"We are very excited about the partnership with ISPO Munich, the world's most respected sports exhibition," said Kristin Savilia, CEO of Joor. "We recognise the value Joor's digital solution brings to brands across all categories and are excited to expand our presence in the sports and outdoor industry through this partnership. Joor's innovative technology will digitise the ISPO Munich event and increase opportunities for participating brands."