10 Corso Como launches sunglasses and watches with Belgian brand Komono

Iconic Milanese concept store 10 Corso Como and Belgian accessories brand Komono have partnered up for a limited-edition capsule collection. Kris Ruhs, the American artist responsible for the décor of all 10 Corso Como shops around the world, has designed three sunglasses and two watches for Komono.

The sunglasses are already available at the 10 Corso Como shops in Milan, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo, as well as Komono’s shops in Antwerp, Brussels, Amsterdam and Tokyo. They retail for 99.99 euros (approximately 115 US dollars). The watches will be available from September 1.

Founded in 2009 as an eyewear brand, Komono has expanded its collection to include watches as well. Its products are sold in over 80 countries.

Photos: courtesy of Komono/10 Corso Como