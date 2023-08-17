10th edition of Ermenegildo Zegna Founder's Scholarship kicks off

Launched in 2014, the Ermenegildo Zegna Founder's scholarship project is now in its tenth edition. The sponsorship will continue for a further 15 years of the project's total 25 years since its inception.

The programme, with an annual contribution of up to 1 million euros, allows selected students from over 20 Italian universities and schools of excellence to gain experience at prestigious international institutes, fuelling a virtuous circle of skills and competences, which upon the young creatives' return to Italy are expected to benefit the development of the country.

Over the 10 years of the project 425 scholarships have been awarded and for the 2023-24 edition the 71 students selected will travel to institutes such as Harvard, Columbia and UCLA in the USA; Oxford, Cambridge and the London School of Economics in the UK; the College of Europe in Belgium; the Max Planck Institute in Germany and Eth in Switzerland; Adelaide University in Australia and Keio University in Japan.

The deadlines for participating in this edition vary depending on the university the candidate chooses.

"The Ermenegildo Zegna Foundation collaborates in creating a better future for the next generations. Inspired by the ethos of giving back to one's community that has guided the founder since 1910, the third generation of the family created the foundation in 2000 to give continuity to the philanthropic legacy it inherited," the note read.

