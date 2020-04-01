11 Honoré on schedule to launch private label

11 Honoré—the fashion retailer known for selling luxury labels in inclusive sizes—has launched a label of its own. The new private, as reported by WWD, is still scheduled to launch on May 29, according to its founder Patrick Herning.

The new line, which is manufactured in Los Angeles, will offer 11 Honoré’s customers clothing at a slightly more accessible price point than some of the other offerings on the website, with pieces available from 98 USD to 598 USD. Items in the collection include elevated pieces using materials like stretch linen, knits, and silks, in order for them to be easily styled with one another. 11 Honoré’s private label was designed to be the customer’s daily uniform, complementing everything else in her wardrobe.

Despite the pause that the coronavirus has set on the fashion industry, the 11 Honoré continues to move forward with its plans to remain scheduled for launch, executing its fittings for the line remotely via video.

Image: Courtesy of 11 Honoré