12 emerging designers to take centre stage at footwear fair Micam

International footwear trade fair Micam Milano is set to return to Milan's exhibition centre Fiera Milano from September 15 to September 17. For its upcoming edition, the event is placing a spotlight on emerging designers.

The jury who selected the young designers includes, among others, stylist Ernesto Esposito, president of this year’s jury, Francesca Molteni, scouting director at Tessabit, and fashion photographer Daniele Cardone.

12 emerging footwear designers to exhibit at Micam Milano

The footwear designers who will be featured at the upcoming edition of Micam include: Daphne Wattiez of Akvo, Ardemia de’Gennaro and her brand Ardemia, Luisa Soriano of Babú Milano, Cecilia Bringheli and Sibilla de Vuono and their label CB Made in Italy, and Cristiano Magnoni of Crimagno Earth.

The other young creatives that have been selected are Giacomo Morelli of Gio+ Milano, French footwear designer Guillaume Mesly d'Arloz, the man behind Meeko, and Corine Ferrer of Spanish brand O.Sur.

As well as: Francesca Parisi and her label Parisy, Sabina Teruel, the Spanish designer behind Sabinis, Alberto Tassinari and Francisco Batta, the creatives behind Sistta, and Lello Romano of Sneark.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT, subsequently translated with the help of an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.