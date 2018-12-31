2018 in pictures: the fashion images of the year

January: fashion as protest

Photo credit: Dakota Johnson - courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images

In January, Hollywood actresses turned up to the 2018 Golden Globes’ red carpet in black to show solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative to combat systemic sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination in the movie industry.

February: Carolina Herrera retires

Carolina Herrera AW18/ Catwalkpictures

The septuagenarian fashion designer retired from her namesake label founded in 1980. The company is a subsidiary of Puid Beauty and Fashion Group S.L.

May: Meghan Markle gets married in Givenchy

Royal wedding - Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP

June: Virgil Abloh debuts at Louis Vuitton

Catwalk Pictures Louis Vuitton AW19

Rapper Kanye West and his friend and muse Virgil Abloh cried in each other's arms Thursday after the US designer made his Paris debut for Louis Vuitton. The pair embraced after Abloh -- who worked hand in glove with West for more than 15 years as his creative partner -- showed his first menswear collection for the world's top luxury brand.

June: Dries van Noten sells his label to Puig

AW18 Dries van Noten, Catwalkpictures

Dries van Noten was one of the few independent designers who managed to keep his businesses afloat for several decades, without the support of a larger company. Until 2018. In June Catalonian conglomerate Puig announced that it had acquired a majority stake in the Dries Van Noten house, founded in 1986.

July: Dior relaunches Saddle Bag

Image: courtesy of the brand

Dior’s highly sought after saddle bag has made its return to retailers for the first time since it was unveiled almost two decades ago. The item debuted while John Galliano was heading the fashion house as part of the Spring/Summer 2000 collection and served as a tribute to equestrian style. The piece was seen on the runway in February when the French luxury brand’s Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri decided to feature it in her show. The Italian designer later decided to feature the item in her fall 2018 collection - offering the bag in both a mini and large size and a cross-body strap.

September: Michael Kors acquires Versace

Courtesy of Michael Kors Limited

In September, Michael Kors announced the acquisition of Italian fashion house Versace and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited to better reflect its new status as a luxury conglomerate -- the company also purchased footwear label Jimmy Choo in 2017.

September: Hedi Slimane debuts at Celine

Credit: CatwalkPictures SS19

Superstar designer Hedi Slimane declared that black is back as he returned to the Paris catwalk after a two-year absence to lead Celine.

October: Sir Philip Green accused of sexual harassment

Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Topshop founder Sir Philip Green has been named by parliament as the leading businessman accused by a newspaper of sexual and racial harassment against his employees.

December: Balmain launches new logo

courtesy of Balmain

Several companies changed their logos in 2018, including Burberry, Celine and Balmain, the last one to do so in December.