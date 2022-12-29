2022, the year of digital fashion and the rise of the metaverse
The term ‘metaverse’ became completely unavoidable this year, making its way into the mindset of nearly every consumer and trickling into almost every brands’ marketing strategies. Whether it was the regular non-fungible token (NFT) drops, the opening of virtual retail spaces or the introduction of virtual influencers, the world of digital fashion has only grown, setting up an exciting precedent for what could be to come. Before reading, brush up on your metaverse terms here.
Notable events and digital world debutsH&M launches collection with DressX - As part of
H&M’s exploration of the metaverse, the brand developed a virtual fashion
collection that could be won by winners of a competition with DressX
Gap unveils NFT collection with Frank Ape - For
its first NFT offer, Gap partnered with the artist behind Frank Ape to
release a series of digital artwork that allowed buyers to access varying
degrees of unlockable benefits
Adidas and Prada reveal NFT collab - Adidas
teamed up with luxury brand Prada for a project that asked shoppers to
submit user-generated content to be included in a mass-patchwork NFT
developed by digital artist Zach Lieberman
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsAlo Yoga enters Roblox - Alo Yoga made its Roblox
debut with the opening of its first virtual store in the open world game,
offering users an immersive space to meditate and purchase a digital range
of its fitness clothing
Digital Fashion Week NYC concludes third edition
- Kicking off the cohort of metaverse-based events in 2022, Digital Fashion
Week NYC took place within its own trade show-like world, hosting talks,
exhibitors and digital designers
Roksanda launches NFTs with Fila - As part of
London Fashion Week, Roksanda unveiled a number of NFTs alongside the
brand’s AW22 collaboration with Fila
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsCharles & Keith accept cryptocurrency - Alongside
an announcement it would be joining MVFW, Charles & Keith became one of the
first fashion retailer’s to begin accepting cryptocurrency
Skechers signs digital land lease - Footwear
brand Skechers signed a lease for a digital retail space in Decentraland
next to also filing a number of trademarks linked to the sale of virtual
goods
Hogan debuts virtual store - Like a cohort of
other brands, shoewear specialist Hogan unveiled a new virtual pop-up store
in Decentraland as part of the platform’s MVFW event, where shoppers could
purchase digital iterations of its shoes
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsPacsun opens Roblox experience - Expanding its
presence in the virtual world, Pacusn opened a digital mall within Roblox
that allowed users to own and operate their own space within the experience
Marni reveals metaverse lookbook - Luxury brand
Marni took its first steps into the metaverse, revealing looks from its
SS22 collection through a 3D lookbook and augmented reality (AR) activation
Bridal brand Pronovias launches NFTs - Pronovias
further expanded the NFT market becoming the “first ever” bridal brand to
drop its own NFT offering, giving buyers a sneak peek into its upcoming
collection
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsClarks debuts in Roblox - Footwear retailer
Clarks took its first step into the metaverse with the opening of Clarks
Stadium in Roblox, where users could take part in various sports-based games
Puma opens digital sports experience - Puma
unveiled a new explorable Roblox experience alongside a selection of
digital garments to dress in-game avatars on the platform
Gucci launches permanent Roblox residency -
Luxury brand Gucci also re-entered Roblox this month, building on its past
efforts on the platform with the opening of a permanent residency where
users could visit a branded cafe, shop and exhibition, as well as buy
virtual goods
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsMeta opens avatar clothing store - As part of its
first steps into metaverse expansion, Meta opened its first avatar clothing
store, allowing shoppers to purchase digital iterations from the likes of
Prada, Balenciaga and Thom Browne
Met Ams conference takes place - Amsterdam-based
conference Met Ams took place in a bid to democratise the digital world and
make it more accessible to groups that were currently minorities in the
industry
Tommy Hilfiger expands Roblox space - Tommy
Hilfiger expanded its space in the virtual world platform Roblox,
introducing an activity-ridden subway system, mini games and a series of
collaborative digital collections
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsDept hosts Meta Festival - Deemed the world’s
first 24-hour metaverse festival, Meta Festival was hosted by creative
agency Dept to establish a conversation surrounding the metaverse
Burberry drops virtual handbags - Burberry
unveiled virtual iterations of its iconic Lola bag within open-world
platform Roblox, each of which were only available to purchase over the
course of 24 hours
Yeezy Gap launches game - Before the ultimate
demise of the Yeezy Gap partnership, the partners released a digital game
where users could control an avatar that sported looks from its collection
through an immersive world
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsThe Edit LDN enters metaverse - Highend
marketplace The Edit LDN took its first steps into the metaverse with a
premium store in Bloktopia’s crypto paradise skyscraper, the first step in
its ongoing Web3 strategy
Depop drops on The Sims - Resale marketplace
Depop took thrifting to The Sims 4 as part of the game’s expansion pack,
with in-game upcycled clothing and a new thrift store
Zero10 opens digital product pop-up - AR fashion
platform Zero10 opened a pop-up that looked to merge physical and digital
retail experiences, housing a five-piece virtual collection that could be
purchased on-site
Bulgari opens virtual world - Italian luxury house Bulgari joined Zepeto to open a virtual pop-up store and immersive branded experience
house Bulgari joined Zepeto to open a virtual pop-up store and immersive
branded experience
CFDA celebrates anniversary in metaverse - The
CFDA made its first step into the metaverse through an exhibition and
collection of NFTs made in collaboration with its members
Dundas joins Roblox - Dundas became the next
brand to join the Roblox platform via a partnership with digital fashion
platform DressX
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsPrintemps launches digital fashion brand - French
department store Printemps revealed its first digital fashion brand as it
looked to venture into the Web3 market, consisting of a 40-piece line for
women, men, unisex and pets
Meta drops headsets - Amid its reported financial
struggles, Meta continued to cement its place in the digital world with the
release of advanced headsets that looked to expand the possibilities of the
virtual realm
Burberry enters Minecraft - Burberry launched a
digital and physical partnership with Minecraft, offering up a phygital
fashion collection and branded experience within the open world
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsRevolve prepares shoppable game - Multibrand
retailer Revolve made it known that it will be entering the metaverse soon
via a partnership with game developing studio Griffin Gaming Partners
Bloomingdale’s debuts multi-brand virtual shopping
experience - As part of its 150-year anniversary celebrations,
Bloomingdale’s unveiled a virtual shopping experience with partnered brands
Ralph Lauren and Chanel
Zero10 launches AR fashion platform allowing users to
create and wear digital fashion - Utilising its proprietary AR
technology, Zero10 launched a digital fashion creation platform and
marketplace for anyone looking to get in on the growing industry
Top stories for the month: Notable events and digital world debutsH&M introduces garments wearable through AR - Via
a partnership with DressX, H&M unveiled three digital fashion garments that
could be bought and worn through its e-commerce app
Givenchy transforms Roblox world into a ‘Winter
Wonderland’ - Givenchy’s beauty brand transformed Roblox into a
winter wonderland, as well as offering users the ability to don products on
their own avatars
Warner Music Group partners with DressX - WMG
struck a long-term deal with DressX which will see a number of its music
artists take to the metaverse through digital fashion collections in the
near future
January: The month of NFTsWhile 2021 may have officially been the pinnacle year for NFTs, their usage by fashion brands seemed to have prominently seeped into the beginning of 2022 through branded launches and digital clothing drops. While the likes of Balmain, Gap and Gucci got in on the trend, either through collaborations or platform unveilings, other fashion companies were instead tackling the drawbacks that come from ownership within the digital world. Hermès took to suing creator Mason Rothschild for alleged “trademark infringement” over his release of NFT ‘Metabirkins’, stating that the artist was “appropriating the brand” through the launch. A similar filing was later sought by Nike against StockX, which released NFTs using the brand’s logo and likeness.
February: Virtual events take holdThe phenomenon of virtual events became increasingly evident this month, with a handful of digital-first fashion weeks and conferences taking place simultaneous to the real life fashion week season. Digital Fashion Week NYC concluded its third edition, Everyrealm teamed up with Jonathan Simkhai on a fashion show in open world platform Second Life and even Paris Hilton got on the movement, with the unveiling of her own fashion week in partnership with Boohoo. Meanwhile, participating designers in “normal” fashion weeks also implemented digitalisation into their in-person shows, with some launching games, digital collections and NFTs next to their physical lines.
March: The world’s ‘first-ever’ Metaverse Fashion WeekThe highly anticipated Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) took place in March, after months of hype building up around the event, for which a slew of designers and brands unveiled digital activations, fashion collections and shows. The event very much defined the period, taking over media platform coverage as thousands of users descended on Decentraland to witness the occasion. While the likes of The Fabricant and Dolce & Gabbana took to the runway with virtual collections, Dundas, Selfridges and DKNY were among those opening digital store locations where “players” could shop and explore both digital and physical merchandise.
April: The metaverse spills out into the wide industryFor the month of April, digital fashion began to merge into further corners of the fashion industry, engaging consumers that weren’t initially linked to the rapidly expanding concept. Pronovias became one of the first bridal brands to explore this sector, launching a series of wedding-themed NFTs based on its 2023 collection. Meanwhile, sportswear giant Adidas revealed an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar creation platform and luxury fashion house Marni dove head first into an immersive fashion experience to display its latest collection. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) also took its first steps into the metaverse, launching an educational Web3-based programme for its members.
May: Branding and advertising agencies get in on the gigTo keep up with the fast rise of the metaverse so far in the year, it became evident that marketing agencies were also going to have to get in on the gig in order to support brands and their interests. This was something that ad tech company Hivestack was quick to adopt through the launch of its metaverse-based advertising offer, backing and supplying digital world advertising. Meanwhile, creative agency Cult opened an in-game marketing hub to support retailer’s entries into the digital realm. Other industries were also jumping in on digital fashion, including gaming giant Epic Games, which invested in virtual retail developer PixelPool, and colour authority firm Pantone, which unveiled wearable metaverse technology.
June: Meta takes its first stepsWhile Meta made it known that it was putting its emphasis on metaverse development, the social media group was arguably trailing behind others when actually integrating the virtual world into its operations. It wasn’t until June when it first introduced an avatar clothing store, albeit boasting a strong line up of designer brands among its mix, including Prada and and Balenciaga. Meanwhile, other brands were continuing to cement their place online, with the likes of Tommy Hilfiger expanding its Roblox presence and media platform Complex launching the third edition of its metaverse-based ComplexLand.
July: Educational initiatives aim to drive the industryEducational initiatives revolving around the metaverse had been prominent all year round, and launched by a wide variety of brands, platforms and companies that each aimed to help start-ups and those new to the industry get their foot in the door. This idea was further emphasised in July by Farfetch, which launched its own Web3 accelerator programme to support emerging companies in the sector. Additionally, the Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI) also hosted the third edition of its Digital Fashion summer course, which welcomed students and established brands alike to learn more about this advanced technology.
