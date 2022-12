2022, the year of digital fashion and the rise of the metaverse

January: The month of NFTs

Image: @MetaBirkins on Twitter

February: Virtual events take hold

Everyrealm's Metaverse Fashion Week in collaboration with Jonathan Simkhai and Blueberry. Image: Everyrealm, MVFW 22

Notable events and digital world debuts - Alo Yoga made its Roblox debut with the opening of its first virtual store in the open world game, offering users an immersive space to meditate and purchase a digital range of its fitness clothing Digital Fashion Week NYC concludes third edition - Kicking off the cohort of metaverse-based events in 2022, Digital Fashion Week NYC took place within its own trade show-like world, hosting talks, exhibitors and digital designers Roksanda launches NFTs with Fila - As part of London Fashion Week, Roksanda unveiled a number of NFTs alongside the brand's AW22 collaboration with Fila

March: The world’s ‘first-ever’ Metaverse Fashion Week

Dolce & Gabbana runway show during Metaverse Fashion Week 2022. Image: Decentraland, MVFW

Notable events and digital world debuts - Charles & Keith became one of the first fashion retailer's to begin accepting cryptocurrency alongside an announcement it would be joining MVFW Skechers signs digital land lease - Footwear brand Skechers signed a lease for a digital retail space in Decentraland next to also filing a number of trademarks linked to the sale of virtual goods Hogan debuts virtual store - Like a cohort of other brands, shoewear specialist Hogan unveiled a new virtual pop-up store in Decentraland as part of the platform's MVFW event, where shoppers could purchase digital iterations of its shoes

April: The metaverse spills out into the wide industry

Marni Wearweare, image courtesy of Marni

Notable events and digital world debuts - Pacsun opened a digital mall within Roblox that allowed users to own and operate their own space within the experience Marni reveals metaverse lookbook - Luxury brand Marni took its first steps into the metaverse, revealing looks from its SS22 collection through a 3D lookbook and augmented reality (AR) activation Bridal brand Pronovias launches NFTs - Pronovias further expanded the NFT market becoming the "first ever" bridal brand to drop its own NFT offering, giving buyers a sneak peek into its upcoming collection

May: Branding and advertising agencies get in on the gig

Photo Credits: Gucci Town, Gucci's permanent virtual world in the Roblox metaverse.

Notable events and digital world debuts - Clarks took its first step into the metaverse with the opening of Clarks Stadium in Roblox, where users could take part in various sports-based games Puma opens digital sports experience - Puma unveiled a new explorable Roblox experience alongside a selection of digital garments to dress in-game avatars on the platform Gucci launches permanent Roblox residency - Luxury brand Gucci also re-entered Roblox this month, building on its past efforts on the platform with the opening of a permanent residency where users could visit a branded cafe, shop and exhibition, as well as buy virtual goods

June: Meta takes its first steps

Image: Meta Store

Notable events and digital world debuts - Meta opened its first avatar clothing store, allowing shoppers to purchase digital iterations from the likes of Prada, Balenciaga and Thom Browne as part of its first steps into metaverse expansion Met Ams conference takes place - Amsterdam-based conference Met Ams took place in a bid to democratise the digital world and make it more accessible to groups that were currently minorities in the industry Tommy Hilfiger expands Roblox space - Tommy Hilfiger expanded its space in the virtual world platform Roblox, introducing an activity-ridden subway system, mini games and a series of collaborative digital collections

July: Educational initiatives aim to drive the industry

Image: Burberry

Notable events and digital world debuts - Meta Festival was hosted by creative agency Dept to establish a conversation surrounding the metaverse, deemed the world's first 24-hour metaverse festival Burberry drops virtual handbags - Burberry unveiled virtual iterations of its iconic Lola bag within open-world platform Roblox, each of which were only available to purchase over the course of 24 hours Yeezy Gap launches game - Before the ultimate demise of the Yeezy Gap partnership, the partners released a digital game where users could control an avatar that sported looks from its collection through an immersive world

August: Pop-ups, start-ups and thrifting take centre stage

Image: Depop x The Sims 4

Notable events and digital world debuts - The Edit LDN took its first steps into the metaverse with a premium store in Bloktopia's crypto paradise skyscraper, the first step in its ongoing Web3 strategy Depop drops on The Sims - Resale marketplace Depop took thrifting to The Sims 4 as part of the game's expansion pack, with in-game upcycled clothing and a new thrift store Zero10 opens digital product pop-up - AR fashion platform Zero10 opened a pop-up that looked to merge physical and digital retail experiences, housing a five-piece virtual collection that could be purchased on-site

September: Luxury has its heyday

Image: Dundas x DressX, Roblox

October: Marketing becomes metaverse first

Image: Burberry and 2022 Mojang AB

Notable events and digital world debuts - Printemps revealed its first digital fashion brand as it looked to venture into the Web3 market, consisting of a 40-piece line for women, men, unisex and pets Meta drops headsets - Amid its reported financial struggles, Meta continued to cement its place in the digital world with the release of advanced headsets that looked to expand the possibilities of the virtual realm Burberry enters Minecraft - Burberry launched a digital and physical partnership with Minecraft, offering up a phygital fashion collection and branded experience within the open world

November: Virtual stores present new opportunities

Bloomingdale's virtual store, Ralph Lauren concession. Image: Emperia

December: AR shopping evolves e-commerce

Photo Credits: Campaign image from H&M's new Innovation Metaverse Design Story collection. Photo courtesy of H&M