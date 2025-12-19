2025 trends according to Lyst: Miu Miu reigns, Labubu charms, flip-flops pop

Lyst’s Year in Fashion report has become a definitive marker in highlighting the most influential movements across fashion. For 2025, the industry was shaped by divisive trends, intense controversy, and a collective desire for greater accessibility.

It was Miu Miu, described as Prada’s “coquettish little sister”, that emerged as the undisputed overall champion in Lyst’s data. For the third consecutive year, the Italian label secured the top spot as the leading brand. This was sustained by a remarkable 138 percent global increase in demand over the past three years. Lyst attributed Miu Miu's success to its playful and whimsical approach, offering a contrast to the more serious side of luxury while still presenting wearable collections.

Miu Miu maintains reign, flip-flops emerge as unlikely champions

This year’s product highlights were significantly influenced by leading figures in fashion and pop culture. The Labubu charm, an inescapable craze, achieved status symbol recognition, moving beyond a simple fad. Celebrities from Cher to David Beckham were captivated by the smiling bunny keychain, leading to a 625 percent surge in searches for the fluffy fiend in May and June, marking its peak hysteria, according to Lyst.

Labubu takes over European fashion weeks. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A similar fervour was observed for the Chloé Paddington bag, which relaunched this year and was subsequently seen on style icons like Dua Lipa and Alexa Chung. Following its reintroduction, searches for the bag rose by an average of 418 percent, with a particularly sharp increase of 573 percent in September alone.

Footwear trends leaned into both comfort and sleek design. The ‘ugly shoe’ aesthetic was championed by The Row’s Dune sandal, which saw an average growth of 130 percent in the first half of the year. Flip-flops also enjoyed a moment, with searches soaring by 240 percent after Jonathan Bailey wore a pair on the red carpet for the ‘Jurassic World’ premiere. Meanwhile, Prada led the sleek sneaker trend with its Collapse style, which generated a 31 percent increase in search traffic.

The Chloé Paddington bag. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The dismantling of exclusivity

The fashion world in 2025 was significantly shaped by social movements that challenged established norms. A defining theme of the year was the dismantling of barriers, driven by events like runway show "watch parties" that broke down exclusivity and television shows such as ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ that bypassed generational divides.

This shift toward accessibility was instigated by figures like French-Algerian content creator Lyas. His public viewing party, ‘La Watch Party’, for Jonathan Anderson’s menswear debut for Dior became so popular that it expanded to three cities. Meanwhile, a new kind of influencer is eroding industry elitism. A growing number of fashion enthusiasts are using data-driven social media profiles to analyse fashion shifts, making authentic and informative content available to a wider audience.

Dior Men SS26. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A sense of accessibility also fueled the resurgence of the 'Britvasion' nostalgia trend, according to Lyst. This was likely driven by the return of Oasis, leading to a 'Britpop' revival. In August, Lyst reported a 133 percent spike in the Britpop aesthetic, characterised by Adidas track sets and wax jackets. Another key figure was Charli XCX. Her understated East London wedding sparked a social media frenzy, inspiring a demand for effortlessly chic nuptial celebrations and contributing to a 12 percent monthly increase in searches for Vivienne Westwood.

Divisive discourse and Demna drive

This year saw a variety of public figures drive significant buzz, albeit for varying reasons. Pedro Pascal, for example, was dubbed Lyst’s ‘Aura Dresser’ of the year, with his red carpet choices boosting brand awareness, such as his Emmy’s appearance channeling a 23 percent uptick in Celine Homme searches.

Pedro Pascal at the 2025 Emmy Awards wearing Celine. Credits: Celine.

Controversy proved to be a powerful driver of demand. Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl half-time show drew attention beyond his public feud with Drake. The rapper’s choice of flared jeans caused a huge 2,368 percent spike in searches for the style. Actress Sydney Sweeney also generated digital discussion with her American Eagle campaign. The 'Euphoria' star's involvement in a widely debated pun-play between 'jeans' and 'genes' led to a 53 percent surge in the brand's traffic, with searches for straight leg and low rise baggy jeans rising 143 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

Beyond celebrity influence, changes in luxury fashion leadership continue to be scrutinised for their impact on consumer demand. Early data suggests positive results for key appointments. Upon Demna's move from Balenciaga to Gucci in March, the latter saw a 106 percent rise in traffic. Grace Wales Bonner experienced an even greater search spike of 165 percent for her eponymous brand after being named the successor at Hermes Men.