2026 International fashion education trends: Digital skills, industry collaboration, and new degrees

Fashion schools and industry organisations are introducing a range of new educational programmes and student initiatives for 2026, reflecting growing demand for specialised training across design, business, digital technologies and industry collaboration.

ESMOD and Vogue College of Fashion

In France, ESMOD Rennes will launch a new third-year Fashion Design programme in autumn 2026. Directed by Arthur Robert, founder of OUEST Paris, the course aims to combine advanced technical design skills with strategic and professional development.

The Vogue College of Fashion is expanding its online postgraduate portfolio with a new MA in International Luxury Business, beginning on 14 September 2026. The institution will also introduce a Vogue Diploma in Fashion Photography, starting on 8 October, offering specialist training in image-making and visual communication.

In Italy, Domus Academy has introduced the Milano Fashion Labs, a series of intensive workshops focused on concept development, visual storytelling and creative experimentation. Launched in July 2026, the programme is designed for students and early-career creatives seeking short-form immersive learning experiences.

Fashion programmes in the USA

Several institutions in the United States are also expanding their fashion education offerings. The University of Cincinnati, through its Lindner College of Business and College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP), will introduce a new interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science in Fashion Business in autumn 2026. The programme combines business strategy with creative design and includes mandatory cooperative education (co-op) placements to provide industry experience.

Thomas Jefferson University announced the creation of a dedicated College of Fashion & Textiles in May 2026, bringing together its fashion programmes and modern design and production facilities under a single academic structure.

At secondary-school level, Polaris Career Center and Berea-Midpark High School will launch a joint two-year Fashion Design & Merchandising vocational programme for high school juniors from autumn 2026, providing students with an early pathway into fashion education and manufacturing skills.

Curriculum updates are also reflecting wider technological changes across the industry. The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) is integrating advanced 3D workflows into its core curriculum, while faculty development programmes are supporting teaching in digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and virtual try-on technologies alongside traditional craftsmanship.

Fashion camps and intensive programmes

Meanwhile, ASU FIDM is expanding its educational outreach through new Fashion Camps and intensive programmes in Los Angeles and Phoenix, designed to strengthen links between digital business, creative practice and contemporary industry workflows.

Industry partnerships continue to play an important role in supporting students. The British Fashion Council and COS have announced a new collaboration that will provide scholarships, funding and mentoring opportunities for university fashion students during 2026, helping emerging designers transition from education into professional practice.

Together, these developments illustrate how fashion education providers are broadening their offerings through new degree programmes, specialised short courses, curriculum modernisation, earlier career pathways and industry-backed support. Across higher education and vocational training, institutions are responding to changing industry needs by combining creative practice with digital skills, business knowledge and workplace experience.