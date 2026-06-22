27th edition of DFB Festival concludes, showcasing the best of Brazilian independent fashion

The DFB Festival concluded last Friday, the 12th, in Fortaleza, Ceará (Northeast Brazil). The event, conceived and brought to life by Claudio Silveira, coincided with the 300th-anniversary celebrations of the Ceará state capital. It was a true celebration of Brazilian identity in fashion. Craftsmanship took on a new, revitalised and expressive perspective on the catwalks.
Over four days, 40 shows were held across the city, featuring eight fashion colleges. Catwalks were set up on Iracema beach; took over the streets of Tabajaras and Estoril, occupied the Ponte dos Ingleses, and were also held at the Dragão do Mar Centre for Art and Culture, the landmark that inspired the event's name in 1999. Alongside the shows, a packed musical programme featured the best of the current cultural scene.
See a glimpse of what was seen on the catwalk in the photos below.
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The Dragão do Mar Centre for Art and Culture, which inspired the festival's name, pays tribute to the raftsman Chico da Matilde. He was nicknamed Dragão do Mar (Sea Dragon) for his bravery. In the 19th century, he led a strike of raftsmen, refusing to transport enslaved people to other states. This was a key factor in the abolition of slavery in Ceará, which occurred four years before the signing of the Golden Law that abolished slavery throughout the country.
In summary
The DFB Festival in Fortaleza celebrated Brazilian identity in fashion, highlighting craftsmanship with a fresh perspective on the catwalks.
The event featured 40 shows from various brands and eight fashion colleges, held in iconic city locations such as Iracema Beach and the Ponte dos Ingleses.
Designers such as Almir França, David Lee and Lino Villaventura presented innovative collections using techniques like upcycling, crochet and artisanal dyeing, as well as prints inspired by local culture.
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