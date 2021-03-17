2XU founder launches high-performance sportswear brand Pressio

Pressio, a new high-performance compression sportswear brand, has launched in the UK, debuting via Selfridges, Flannels, Browns, and its website.

The sporting apparel brand is based on the pillars of performance, sustainability, and ethics by partnering with recycled yarn manufacturers to ensure every yarn selection, knitting technique, dying, and manufacturing process has been rigorously examined.

The brand stated that its new printing techniques have been able to eliminate highly toxic and energy-consuming batch drying and incorporates 100 percent recycled fabrics throughout its run-specific collection.

The collection is divided into two categories, All Sports and Run, designed for explosive/high impact activities and long-distance/ endurance athletes, respectively.

The brand stated compression tights help wrap muscle groups and improve blood flow while preventing short and long-term injury by aligning the muscles for greater power output. Compression knits enhance lymphatic drainage, removing toxins and speeding up muscular recovery.

Compression socks were created from the leftover waste within its supply chain and help support moisture management. The brand said the socks are the world’s first performance compression socks that are sustainably produced which provides approximately 60 percent less of an impact on the planet.

Pressio was developed by Jamie Hunt, former professional triathlete and co-founder of 2XU, a premium sportswear brand that was sold to LVMH.

“In my 20 plus years of engineering performance fabrics, this is the range I am most satisfied with. And we have a pipeline of new fabrics still in development that raise the bar even higher. We want to give the athletes a sustainable alternative which is in line with price and exceeds performance that has been offered before,” stated Hunt in a press release.