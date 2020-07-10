3 Days of Parisian haute couture in pictures

Valentino closed the first Paris Fashion Week entirely online on Wednesday. 33 houses took part in this exceptional event broadcast via a platform of the Federation of Fashion and Haute Couture and the Canal+ channel. Interviews and filmed debates provided the basis for a well-paced content.

Members on the FCMH calendar were given carte blanche to create a video presentation unveiling their Fall/Winter 20-21 haute couture collection. The result was varied, alternating between moments of abstraction, cinema, creative intimacy, innovation and more classic presentations. But whether or not they were seductive, each time the videos responded to an effort of adaptation.

Among the most memorable presentations were: the house of Dior and its mystical short film directed by Matteo Garrone, Yuima Nakazato and her filmed discussion with her clients, Jean Paul Gaultier and his colorful flashback in the archives of his house. Maison Margiela intervened with a video teaser announcing its Artisanal collection - it will be unveiled on July 16th at 6pm. The same goes for Maison Valentino.

